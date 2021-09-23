Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station arrested a group of 15 migrants early Monday morning.
The incident happened in the desert just east of Wellton. When agents moved in to arrest the group, the migrants scattered and ran in different directions.
Some of the migrants climbed up into the Mohawk Mountains, hoping agents would not pursue them.
They were wrong, said Yuma Sector Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky.
“A lot of times migrants scatter and try to hide, but agents are extremely good at finding them,” Dulesky said. “Time is on our side at that point.”
With help from a helicopter crew from the Yuma Air Branch, agents chased the migrants into the mountains and took them all into custody.
In total, agents arrested four Honduran nationals, two Guatemalan nationals and nine Mexican nationals.
The migrants will be processed under the Title 42 directive and returned to Mexico.
Title 42 is a directive issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.