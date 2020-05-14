Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two women on Saturday for allegedly carrying $8,900 worth of cocaine.
Agents working at the Highway 95 checkpoint near Quartzsite stopped the two after a Border Patrol canine identified the car for secondary inspection. Agents found that the two had 319 grams of cocaine hidden under their clothing and in a purse.
The two US citizens, a 48-year-old and 39-year-old, also had a long criminal history that included controlled substances and, in the latter’s case, check fraud. They were both arrested on controlled substances charges, and the vehicle and drugs were seized.