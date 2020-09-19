Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested a U.S. citizen at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint for allegedly attempting to smuggle fentanyl in a shuttle van.
At approximately 1 p.m. Sept. 11, Wellton Station agents referred a shuttle van to the secondary inspection area for an immigration check, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
While in secondary, a Border Patrol canine alerted to one of the bench seats and a backpack found there.
Agents determined that the backpack, which contained two packages with a total of 2.015 pounds of fentanyl pills, belonged to a 37-year-old U.S. citizen.
Agents arrested the male passenger and seized the pills, which had an approximate street value of $29,000.
According to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, smuggling organizations often use public transportation, such as shuttle vans, to move drugs through the country and, more specifically, through immigration checkpoints due to the anonymity it affords.
Smugglers attempt to blend in with other passengers and will deny ownership of bags in which drugs are discovered.
In addition to being an inexpensive method of transportation for the smuggling organization, the smugglers do not risk having their own vehicles seized.