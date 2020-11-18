Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found half a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine Monday night, thanks to an alert canine.
According to a press release, the agents, who were assigned to the Wellton station, referred a Nissan Rogue to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area after a canine alerted agents to a possible issue around 10:40 p.m.
A search of the vehicle uncovered five duffel bags in the rear cargo area, containing 152 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of over $500,000. Agents arrested the occupants – three women from Oklahoma – and seized the narcotics and vehicle.
“Methamphetamine may be odorless to humans, but USBP canines can easily detect the narcotic and are trained to do so. A dog’s sense of smell is estimated to be 10,000 to 100,000 times better than that of a human, mostly due to the large number of olfactory receptors in a dog’s nose. In addition to methamphetamine, USBP canines are trained to detect concealed humans and the odors of marijuana, heroin and cocaine,” Border Patrol noted.