Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint arrested a U.S. citizen on Friday after finding eight people hiding in a boat he was towing.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 10:30 p.m. a 1999 Ford Expedition towing a fishing boat attempted to pass through the checkpoint near Palo Verde, Calif.
When a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle, agents referred it to the secondary inspection area in order to conduct a thorough search.
During that search, agents found eight illegal entrants hiding under the boat’s cover. The illegal entrants ranged in age from 18 to 40 and all were Mexican nationals.
One of the illegal entrants had also been previously deported from the county four times.
The male driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and booked on smuggling charges.
The vehicle, boat and trailer were seized, while the illegal entrants were processed for removal per Yuma Sector guidelines.
