Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of illegal entrants who had dumped approximately $23,000 worth of methamphetamine they had allegedly been carrying before being apprehended Saturday morning.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 3:30 a.m. agents arrested two people wearing backpacks southeast of Wellton.
When agents backtracked the pair’s footprints, they found numerous packages scattered on the ground containing methamphetamine. The pair had allegedly discarded the packages before their arrest. In total, the methamphetamine weighed more than 11 pounds, with an estimated street value of nearly $23,000.
The men were 22 and 33 years of age. Both were Mexican nationals and in the country illegally.
Both of the men were processed for immigration violations.
