Agents find meth under ice in cooler, arrest three on Friday

Yuma Sector Agents arrested three people with outstanding warrants on Saturday who were also trying to travel with methamphetamines stashed in a cooler with soda and ice.

 Courtesy of CBP

Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrested three on Friday at the Wellton checkpoint for traveling with $5,000 in methamphetamine stashed in a cooler under ice and soft drinks, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection .

Agents working at the Interstate 8 station brought the car, a rented Nissan Kicks, when the Border Patrol canine led agents to the coolers in the vehicle’s rear cargo area. The agents found 1.14 kilograms of meth in small packages with a small bag of meth and an electronic scale.

The driver, a 57-year-old Phoenix man, was arrested along with the passengers, a 42-year-old male and a 52-year-old female from Tucson, who also had outstanding state warrants for their arrest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you