Agents find meth under ice in cooler, arrest three on Friday

Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrested three on Friday at the Wellton checkpoint for traveling with $5,000 in methamphetamine stashed in a cooler under ice and soft drinks, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection .
Agents working at the Interstate 8 station brought the car, a rented Nissan Kicks, when the Border Patrol canine led agents to the coolers in the vehicle’s rear cargo area. The agents found 1.14 kilograms of meth in small packages with a small bag of meth and an electronic scale.
The driver, a 57-year-old Phoenix man, was arrested along with the passengers, a 42-year-old male and a 52-year-old female from Tucson, who also had outstanding state warrants for their arrest.