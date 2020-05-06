Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted over $300,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine dropped off by unmanned drones between April 29 and May 3, according to a report from Customs and Border Protection.
The drones were operated from Mexico, and no arrests were made.
In the first incident on April 29, agents recovered a small bundle from a drone, containing approximately 463 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $3,000.
On Saturday night, a drone dropped 10 packages in U.S. airspace, found to contain 11 kilograms of cocaine worth over $306,000. Agents detected another drone on Sunday evening.
Agents recovered two of the three drones used in these operations.
Yuma Sector spokesperson Jose Garibay said that because of the sensitive nature of the incidents, Border Patrol can’t say how often they intercept drug shipments. According to the press release, the drop off was associated with Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTOs) and Transcontinental Criminal Organizations (TCOs) like drug cartels.
“DTOs and TCOs continue to attempt various methods of smuggling narcotics,’ the press release reads. “Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to remain vigilant in order to thwart and discourage these attempts.”