The Yuma Air Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector in rescuing eight migrants in the Jacumba Wilderness region early Monday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 12:40 a.m., when El Centro Dispatch received a call from the Mexicali Police Department about a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border into the United States and were in distress.
Mexicali police informed El Centro Border Patrol that the group consisted of four adults and four children and that they did not have any water.
One of the children was also believed to have a fever.
El Centro Dispatch immediately notified agents who were working in the field of the distress call, and provided them with a contact number of a member of the group, as well as their last known GPS coordinates.
Agents responded to the area and began a search for the group. A helicopter from the Yuma Air Branch and El Centro’s Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) also responded to assist in the search.
At approximately 12:50 a.m., the helicopter crew visually located the group about 100 feet north of the U.S./Mexico border.
Within 10 minutes, at approximately 1 a.m., the HPU responded to the area and located the group of eight individuals, all of whom were Honduran nationals.
Agents conducted welfare checks of the individuals and safely escorted them back to the vehicle. They were transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated and processed accordingly.
Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 275 individuals lost or in distress.