Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a man who was drowning in the Salinity Canal last Thursday night.
The incident happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. with agents responding to a call that five men had jumped into the canal in an attempt to enter the country undetected.
Four of the five men were able to reach shore safely, but one of the men was struggling to keep his head above water in the swift, cold current.
Using what equipment that was available from his vehicle, one agent found a tow strap, throwing one end out to the struggling migrant and pulled him to safety.
After determining that no medical assistance was needed, agents transported the men, who were all migrants, to the Yuma station for processing.
