Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two Mexican men over a course of less than 24 hours who were lost in separate parts of the desert on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the first instance, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a man on Tuesday near the Barry M. Goldwater Range after he crossed the border illegally. The man was lost in the desert for six days.
The 39-year-old Mexican national had been walking with severe blisters on his feet when he called 911 for help. Emergency services directed the call to the Wellton Station Border Patrol agents who then mobilized a Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit. Agents quickly found the man and one of their emergency medical technicians treated the man.
The man will be charged with immigration violations, but he had no further medical problems beyond the blisters.
Early in the afternoon the next day, agents at Wellton Station again responded to a call from emergency services that someone was dehydrated and lost in the desert.
A BORSTAR unit was mobilized with the assistance of a Yuma Air Branch helicopter crew to the San Cristobal Valley east of the Mohawk Mountain Range.
Agents quickly found the man, a Mexican national who had crossed into the country illegally. Agents treated the man for dehydration, but agents determined he was mostly fine. He was then processed for immigration violations.