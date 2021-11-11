Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant over the weekend who had been walking through the desert for five days without food or water.
The man, who had entered the country illegally, placed a distress call to the Yuma Sector Saturday morning, saying agents could find him waiting on top of a mountain.
Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents responded to the distress call and were able to locate and rescue the man about four hours after his call for help.
Two hours later, at 12:30 p.m., Yuma Sector BORSTAR agents responded to another distress call from six migrants – four adults and two teens, aged 14 and 17 – who were also lost in the desert.
BORSTAR agents located and rescued the group in less than two hours.
Then on Tuesday, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also arrested convicted felon Eddy Rafael Salinas Galeano, a 31-year-old citizen of Nicaragua, for crossing the border illegally near San Luis.
He will now be prosecuted for reentry after deportation.
On January 6, 2014, Galeano was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child and sentenced to 10 to 22 months in prison.
Galeano served just under 14 months of his sentence before being deported back to Nicaragua on February 23, 2015.