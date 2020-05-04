The Yuma Sector Border Patrol rescued three people in two incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wellton Station Border Patrol agents rescued two men lost southeast of Wellton on Wednesday afternoon. The rescue was the fourth that Yuma Sector has made in the past two weeks, according to a report from Customs and Border Protection.
The two men, a 27-year-old Guatemalan and 30-year-old Mexican, entered the country illegally and were expelled within a day through the Title 42 authority, which is an expedited process.
Yuma Sector Spokesperson Jose Garibay said rescues are more common in the summers, but Yuma Sector has made about 50 percent more rescues this fiscal year compared to the same timeframe last time.
The two men were able to provide their coordinates, which helped CBP Air and Marine Operations find them a short time after they called 911. Ground agents reached them and conducted medical screening.
The next night, agents found a San Luis resident who had been lost for two days. The man was found dehydrated at County 15th Street and Avenue A. He told agents that he was fleeing his house because of a domestic issue.
Agents treated the 31-year-old until the San Luis Police Department and medical responders arrived. The police found that he had outstanding domestic charges against him, and the man was taken into police custody.