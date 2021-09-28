As the Yuma Sector Border Patrol continues to see huge numbers of migrants illegally entering the country from Mexico, agents set a new record last week for most migrants apprehended in a single day since the fiscal year began on Oct.1 2020.
On Thursday, agents apprehended more than 1,000 migrants, which surpassed the previous record number of 980 migrants apprehended on Sept. 17.
While a majority of the migrants encountered on Thursday were from Brazil and Venezuela, the total included migrants from 19 additional countries, including Egypt, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said almost all of the apprehensions took place near County 17th Street, in an area known as the “River Corridor.”
Migrant crossings often occur in the “River Corridor” because the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers, which are not designed to keep out pedestrians.
Although the Yuma Sector is currently over capacity, the agency has made some on-site modifications, such as adding tents and transforming existing facilities into holding areas.
Dulesky added that the Yuma Sector has been experiencing an increase in the number of apprehensions every month since January, and are now apprehending approximately 950 migrants a day, which is a considerable increase over three weeks ago when the apprehensions figures were 500 a day.
So far this fiscal year agents have apprehended over 90,000 migrants from over 78 countries and are on pace to break 100,000.
In fiscal year 2019 agents apprehended 7,500 migrants.
Border Patrol agents are continuing to seize illegal drugs as well.
Agents assigned to the Wellton Station seized 35 pounds of methamphetamine Saturday morning from a group of migrants who had illegally entered the country.
According to Dulesky, the three migrants were found hiding in a wash just south of Interstate 8 and mile marker 53.
During the arrest, agents found a large backpack of methamphetamine right next to one of the migrants in the group.
“Agents were able to detect and apprehend the group despite being inundated with migrants who continue to turn themselves in, which takes away from our enforcement posture,” Dulesky said.
