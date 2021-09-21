Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a record number of more than 2,400 migrants over the weekend.
On Friday agents apprehended more than 940 migrants, the most migrants ever apprehended in a single day since the fiscal year began back on Oct.1 2020.
“We haven’t seen these types of numbers in over a decade,” said Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky. “You would have to go back to 2005 to see numbers close to this.”
The weekend apprehensions included several large groups, with groups of 45, 49, 55, 56, and 78 migrants on Friday, groups of 40, 43, 44, 44, and 80 on Saturday and groups of 47, 64, and 84 on Sunday.
“A majority were large groups who crossed the border and looked for an agent to turn themselves in,” Dulesky said.
While some of the migrants apprehended over the weekend were from Mexico, most were from the countries of Brazil, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Ecuador.
Almost all of the apprehensions took place near County 17th Street, in an area known as the “River Corridor.”
Migrant crossings often occur in the “River Corridor” because the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers, which are not designed to keep out pedestrians.
Dulesky said that while the Yuma Sector is currently over capacity, they are making some on-site modifications, such as adding tents and transforming existing facilities into holding areas.
“Our time in custody has decreased and that is helping us to make a quicker transfer from our custody to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” Dulusky said.
Wellton Border Patrol agents also stopped a human smuggling attempt on Friday.
At approximately 1 p.m. agents conducting routine patrols performed a traffic stop on a Toyota Scion, which was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 near Wellton.
During the stop agents determined that the driver of the Scion, who is a U.S. citizen, was smuggling two Mexican nationals.
The driver, a 30-year-old male from National City, Calif., was arrested and his vehicle was seized.
The migrants, who were in the country illegally, were also arrested and processed for removal under Title 42, which is a directive issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.
