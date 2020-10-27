Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested a U.S. citizen at the Interstate 8 checkpoint on Sunday after they literally unwrapped more than 35 pounds of marijuana.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 8:30 p.m., agents referred the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee to the secondary inspection area following a canine alert to the vehicle.
When agents searched the vehicle they found three gift-wrapped boxes in the rear cargo area.
Upon unwrapping the boxes agents found 29 vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana.
A plastic bag containing marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun with ammunition and nearly $2,000 in cash.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force took custody of the U.S. citizen and the marijuana, drug paraphernalia, handgun, ammunition, cash and vehicle.
