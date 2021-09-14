An illegal immigrant who was apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this year has been sentenced to eight months in prison.
Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez was convicted of reentry of a removed alien on Sept. 7 and will be returned to El Salvador after he completes his sentence.
An aggravated felon, Caceres-Hernandez, 38, was apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on the morning of May 10 after he illegally crossed the border into the United States.
He was one of two migrants apprehended in the desert 17 miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry.
A records check conducted on Caceres-Hernandez following his apprehension revealed that he had previously served two years in prison in California for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
