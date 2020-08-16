SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The governing board of the Gadsden Elementary School District broke the state’s Open Meetings Law in gathering for a retreat at Coronado Island near San Diego, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has concluded.
In a letter sent to the district, the AG’s office said it determined the board retreat held June 30, 2018, violated the law because it was held out of state.
While the letter cited the 2018 retreat, the governing board of the district that serves San Luis and neighboring Gadsden also met at Coronado Island for retreats in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The retreats, held to allow the board to discuss the district’s goals, are open to the public. The district publicized agendas for the retreats in advance, but the Arizona Auditor General’s Office concluded in an audit earlier this year that the board effectively limited public access by holding the gatherings in a location 400 roundtrip miles away from where the district’s taxpayers live.
The five retreats cost the district $65,450 in travel expenses for the board members – an expenditure described in the audit as a waste of funds.
The attorney general’s letter to the district came after the auditor general’s offices forwarded to it’s findings, and after David Lara, a San Luis resident, filed a complaint of his own with the AG’s office.
The AG’s letter, presented by the district’s attorney, Steve Horton, at a board meeting in San Luis Thursday night, does not provide for any penalties to the district. It did, however, instruct the board to take two remedial actions.
One is that the five members of the governing board, the superintendent and any other district employees involved in board meetings or retreats read and familiarize themselves with the Open Meetings Law and with the Arizona Agency Handbook. The board must send the AG’s office a statement certifying if has complied with this order.
As also required by the AG’s office, the board at Thursday’s session made public the full content of the AG’s opinion on the legality of the retreats. The district must provide the attorney general’s office with video or an audio version of the meeting.
Gadsden Superintendent Ray Aguilera said he disagreed with the AG’s findings but said the district will not contest them.
“We don’t think we violated that law,” he said. “The (retreat) had its agenda. We published it. The minutes (of the 2018 retreat) are there, and we didn’t take any action. We had a meeting out of state, but we know of other organizations that have their retreats in the state but much farther away than (Coronado Island).
“We are doing what the attorney general instructed us to do,” he added. “There’s no appeal we can make.”
Aguilera said the board’s future retreats will take place in San Luis.
Lara, a San Luis businessman and community activist, said the board got off lightly.
“It seems the laws don’t apply equally to everyone,” he said. “People pay fines or go to jail for small things. I believe the district owes the community at least an apology and an explanation of what happened.”
The AG’s letter to the district addressed only the 2018 retreat at Coronado Island since the auditor general’s office sent the AG its findings for only that year’s audit.
Luis Marquez, the president of the Gadsden board, said the board never sought to restrict public access to the retreats by meeting out of state.
“There was no such intention,” he said. “Those types of meetings are to discuss goals for the school years and look at the achievements of the prior year. No action is taken. We don’t vote on any issue.
“We are going to comply with the instructions of the attorney general, but I also think that we didn’t break any law. We are going to continue working for the good of education.”