The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. has received a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for a land feasibility study to prove Yuma County’s ability to house a spaceport.
Once completed, the feasibility study will provide a plan for capitalizing on new spaceport-related opportunities to foster economic development in the area, which will lead to the creation of industry supporting businesses and jobs throughout the region.
This study is required to determine the safety of launching rockets from the selected location and will also aid in the preparation of the Federal Aviation Administration commercial spaceport licensing.
The study will cost an estimated $34,520. The grant award is $27,100 and required a match of $7,420. The City of Yuma agreed to pitch in $3,710, and the Arizona Commerce Authority committed to $3,710.
GYEDC announced the grant in a social media post on Thursday. “We are very grateful for this opportunity and want to thank our community partners who supported the effort. This is a monumental step towards our goal of hosting a small rocket spaceport that will be an amazing opportunity for our community,” the agency stated in the post.
Julie Engel, president and CEO of GYEDC, said she is “very excited and grateful to the EDA.” Engel credited Amber Shek, GYEDC economic development specialist, Arizona Commerce Authority and City of Yuma for the success of the grant application.
“Amber wrote the grant and both the ACA and COY committed to matching funds and submitted letters of support for the study,” she explained.
IDEAL SITE FOR LAUNCHING ROCKETS
Engel has long believed that Yuma County would be ideal for launching rockets due to the weather and controlled airspace. She pointed to the almost constant clear skies and no overhead commercial flights along the trajectory to the Cortez Sea, which would take a rocket only 7 seconds to reach.
In addition, the area is home to two military installations, and with Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, which could provide a pool of workers with the necessary skills.
GYEDC and its partners have been working hard to attract the aerospace industry to Yuma County. About four years ago, Engel approached a company that was looking into launching rockets in California. She was curious whether this could be done out of YPG. She learned that it could but it would be disruptive to its day-to-day mission of performing tests.
Then later at a science and technology summit in Tucson, Engel met Jim Cantrell, CEO of Vector Launch Inc. and formerly of SpaceX. His space technology company was looking into launching rockets from Rocky Point, Mexico, which is a short distance from Yuma County. Knowing Yuma owns land all the way to the border, Engel wondered if it could work here. (Vector was later forced to declare bankruptcy after one of its primary funders withdrew.)
Engel called Gladys Brown, director of Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield, and asked if Rolle Airfield could accommodate a spaceport. Brown believed it could work because the airfield, which is 5 miles northeast of San Luis, Ariz., and 12 miles southwest of Yuma, could be used for staging and post-analysis of the launch.
Although the remote site needs certain infrastructure installed, such as fiber and concrete, Engel remains confident that the site is ideal. “We hope to partner with Yuma International Airport’s Rolle Airfield as a staging and post flight facility for companies launching,” she said.
Together with the Arizona Commerce Authority, Yuma International Airport, Yuma County and City of Yuma, GYEDC commissioned a feasibility study to see if building a spaceport would be possible and realistic for this area. The study concluded that horizontal rocket launches, much like aircraft, make a lot of sense for the area.
However, the original feasibility study assumed large rockets would be launched from the site. This new study will focus on using the remote site only for the launch of small rockets and the MCAS serving as a premier countermeasure option for the Department of Defense.
“Large rockets can be launched horizontally from MCAS Yuma. This coupled with the smaller satellite launches will be the requirements for countermeasures,” Engel said.
An environmental impact study would typically have been needed to make sure a spaceport won’t harm the environment and create hardships to neighboring areas, including MCAS. It would have cost about $1 million. But, Engel said, “due to the environmental impact study that was conducted during the Commercial Port of Entry construction, we are hopeful a new EIS will not be required and follow-up surveys will suffice.”
ATTRACTING A NICHE MARKET
While some communities want to build spaceports that are “everything to everybody,” GYEDC wants to focus on a niche market: small satellites. “We can’t do large ones” because they would encroach on MCAS and it would take a much larger footprint, Engel said.
The small-satellite industry is growing exponentially, driven by “a ravenous appetite for bandwidth” as an increasing number of “smart” devices, from computers to appliances, enter the market, Engel noted.
“We want to be in the front end of that. We want to be on the map for aerospace by establishing this port and addressing this niche market that is getting squeezed,” she explained.
If Yuma has a spaceport, Engel predicts one launch per day. Commercial airlines oppose rocket launches because it means rerouting flights, but Yuma would not disrupt flights because it already has controlled airspace because of the military installations.
The proposed spaceport in Yuma has received bipartisan support from both the House and Senate. Last year State Rep. Jeff Weninger introduced a hill that allows for Arizona to conduct commercial space flights. Gov. Doug Ducey signed it into law.
In addition, a support system is already in place in Yuma; it includes the Yuma International Airport, which already is home to another aerospace company. AQST Space Systems Group has a secured manufacturing facility in the Defense Contractor Complex at the airport.