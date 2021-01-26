The U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force have prepared a draft Legislative Environmental Impact Statement (LEIS) in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to assess the potential environmental impacts and effects of a proposed expansion of the Barry M Goldwater Range (BMGR).
The proposed expansion, referred to as the Gila Bend Addition, would add approximately 2,366 acres of public land to the BMGR that are needed for safety and security.
Two virtual (online/telephone) public hearings are scheduled to gather public comments on the Draft LEIS, which can be viewed at www.barry-m-goldwater-LEIS.com or at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 South 21st Drive.
During these virtual public hearings the Marine Corps and Air Force will present an overview of the draft (LEIS’) findings, followed by by an opportunity for participants to make oral comments.
• Public Hearing 1 – Feb. 2, 3-4:30 p.m.
• Public Hearing 2 – Feb. 3, 6-7:30 p.m.
The virtual public meetings are now open for pre-registration at www.barry-m-goldwater.com. Participants who pre-register will be sent a Zoom link by email. Instructions are available on the project website.
The virtual meeting room will open 15 minutes early to allow participants to join the meeting and register to make a comment. Both meetings will be recorded, and a link to the recordings will be posted to the project website.
Persons who sign up to offer a comment will be prioritized over those who do not pre-register. Most fields in the pre-registration form are optional. You do not need to download software to join the meeting.
The hearings may conclude early if there is a lack of public participation.
Comments on the draft LEIS must be received by March 1 and can be made by any of the following methods: website: www.barry-m-goldwater-LEIS.com; E-mail: BMGR_LEIS@jacobs.com; Mail: BMGR Land Withdrawal LEIS, P.O. Box 2324, Phoenix, AZ 85003
The draft (LEIS) can also be viewed at the Gila Bend Family Resource Center, 303 Pima Street in Gila Bend; the Salazar-Ajo Library, 15 W. Plaza #179 in Ajo; the Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N Central Avenue in Phoenix; and the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Avenue in Tucson.
Please contact the facilities in advance to obtain health and viewing information. A CD copy of the (LEIS) can also be requested by contacting the Air Force Public Affairs Office at (623) 856-5853.
The (BMGR), located on approximately 1.734 million acres of land, has served as a military training range since it was established to train U.S. pilots and other aircrew members during World War II.
The BMGR is one of the nation’s most capable and productive ground and air training ranges and remains indispensable to the ability of the U.S. Armed Forces to produce the combat-ready aircrews needed to defend the nation and its interests.
More than 95 percent of the BMGR is composed of public lands that have been withdrawn and reserved by Congress for use as a military range. The current authorization for the BMGR is not permanent and requires periodic extension by Congress.
The current withdrawal and reservation for the range was provided by the Military Lands Withdrawal Act (MLWA) of 1999 (Public Law 106-65) for a duration of 25 years, and is set to expire in October 2024.
The Air Force and the Marine Corps have determined that the military need for the BMGR will continue well beyond October 2024 and are asking Congress to reauthorize the range and expand it to include the Gila Bend Addition
The BMGR supports a wide array of tactical aviation training activities, as well as selected ground training and training support operations. The MLWA of 1999 withdrew the federal public land that comprises the BMGR as one military range but reserved the eastern and western portions of the range for separate use by the Secretaries of the Air Force and Navy, respectively.
The Air Force is the operator and primary user of BMGR East and the Marine Corps, a component of the Department of the Navy, is the operator and primary user of BMGR West.
BMGR East is predominantly used to train pilots and other aircrew to fly and fight in frontline combat aircraft and includes three tactical ranges and four numbered ranges for live-fire training in air-to-ground weapons delivery tactics.
The Marine Corps and the Navy use BMGR West primarily to advance and hone the readiness of the aircrews and commanders of their combat ready squadrons and air groups. As part of an interconnected network of ranges, BMGR West is pivotal for training the Marine Corps’ most advanced air combat instructors.
Some of the features of BMGR West that support training include: auxiliary airfield and auxiliary landing field support training for AV-8B and F-35B aircraft operations aboard Navy amphibious assault ships, fixed-wing and helicopter operations at forward airfields, and ground units of Marine Air Ground Task Forces (MAGTF).
It also includes known-distance rifle and pistol ranges; small unit maneuvering ranges with small arms live fire; live-fire machine gun training ranges; convoy security operations training with live fire; a parachute training drop zone; and a combat village training site.
Additionally there are also training sites for units to perform command, control and communication activities; to provide air defense or forward arming and refueling, or other MAGTF functions.