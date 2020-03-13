Several upcoming events across the Yuma area were canceled on Thursday as concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19, mounted.
The Yuma Air Show, San Pasqual Valley Unified School District’s 40th annual Pow Wow by the Strong Hearts Native Society and the Quechan Nation, the ABWA Women’s Expo, the Yuma Village Jazz Series and more decided to cancel or postpone their events.
The decisions came about as health and government officials recommended people avoid large gatherings.
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma released a statement that noted, “The 2020 Yuma Airshow is officially canceled in order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The safety of our service members and their families is of the highest priority. MCAS Yuma leadership is taking every precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 on the installation. Due to recent updates from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the decision was made to cancel the airshow. Individuals that have purchased tickets for seating, parking, and children’s rides will receive a full refund.”
The City of Yuma also canceled its Music on Main block party event scheduled for Saturday.
Mayor Doug Nicholls issued a statement regarding the cancellation on Thursday, saying, “At this time, Yuma has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus. The trust is, like the transmission of the flu virus, Yuma will eventually have the COVID-19 virus,” he said in the statement. “The health, safety and well-being of our residents is always a foremost concern for us. In large events, increased chances of exposure may supersede the benefits of the event and its importance to the Yuma way of life.”
Nicholls said that the city is working with other health agencies like the Center for Disease Control, the White House, the State of Arizona, the Yuma County Health Services District and Yuma Regional Medical Center. The city is working with them to put out accurate and timely information, and they’re following the lead of county and state health agencies to make decisions like cancellations.
“The City continues to monitor and follow the recommendations of county and state health agencies, and is prepared to act concerning City events beyond March 14 should those recommendations warrant action,” he said in the statement. He also warned against taking action too drastic to avoid the virus because of the risk it has on local business.
“We should also keep in mind that cancelling of events and changing of behaviors can affect local business. I ask everyone to use common sense while applying these proactive measures and to keep supporting our local businesses. Let’s remain calm, work together for everyone’s health, and enjoy living in Yuma.”
Imperial Valley in California has two confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday, and that information along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to cancel gatherings of more than 250 people at a time led the San Pasqual Union Valley District to cancel their annual POWWOW, a three-day celebration of Native American culture.
Rauna Fox, superintendent of the school district, said, “It’s hard to determine when the lift on the ban will be. And with that and everyone’s well-being in mind, we decided it would be better to cancel the event rather than postpone it because we don’t know how long that delay could be.”
The American Business Women’s Association postponed the Women’s Expo set for Saturday in Yuma because of “COVID-19 concerns and safety of the public.” A new date has not yet been determined.
The Littlewood Fine Art and Community Co-Op decided to close the center through April 10, due to concerns over COVID-19.
“If we can prevent even one person from getting sick or, heaven forbid, hospitalized or passing away from the virus then we have to do everything in our power to achieve that end,” the Co-Op said in a press release. “By closing, we will remove 1000’s of interactions which could transmit the virus. We do this with a heavy heart. We love what we do! But YOU are more important than anything else.”
The Yuma Palms Regional Center Management Team said that all events at the mall will be canceled through April including the Easter Egg Hunt, The Village Jazz Series, the Crossroads Mission’s Farmer’s Market and the monthly Sip and Shop.
The statement noted that the decision was to follow guidelines set by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control.
The Yuma Community Theater also canceled its upcoming fundraiser event Love Letters, with plans to reschedule later this year, according to a Facebook post.
KAWC canceled an upcoming Mariachi concert on March 22, and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce canceled its upcoming Military Appreciation Days on March 21.