The civilian side of Yuma International Airport is getting some work done. The airport awarded a $2.5 million contract to local contractor Cemex Construction Materials South to rehabilitate several general aviation aircraft apron areas.
The airport awarded the project’s design and construction oversight contracts to Nicklaus Engineering, another local firm.
“The airport is excited to have ongoing construction to help improve the airport’s facilities to attract new interest in testing, research and mission training,” Airport Director Gladys Brown said.
The objective is to improve about 98,000 square yards of paved aprons located in the general aviation areas on the northwest and western portion of the airport property. The apron is the part of an airport where aircraft are loaded and unloaded, refueled, serviced, maintained and parked, according to aviationglossary.com.
“These project areas show signs of severe cracking and in some areas of spalling due to the extreme weather conditions. This construction project is an effort to preserve the pavement for the safety of the aircraft and reconstruct areas which cannot be preserved,” Brown said.
The construction project will be completed in phases allowing the airport staff to coordinate with local pilots so they have appropriate access to their aircraft. Brown anticipates Cemex and Nicklaus will successfully complete the project on time and as budgeted.
The project is part of the airport’s Capital Improvement Program. “Yuma International Airport appreciates federal grant funding received from the FAA for its successful completion,” Brown said.
These user-sourced funds are collected through fees included in airline ticket sales.
“We’re very excited about this project especially because this project’s engineer and contractor are local Yuma businesses who are very experienced in doing work at the airport,” Brown noted.
“One of the top goals of the Board of Directors of the Yuma County Airport Authority is to keep Yuma money in Yuma, and we’re proud Yuma has exceptionally qualified talent so we can keep and spend these grant funds in Yuma,” she added.