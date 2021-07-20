The Yuma County Airport Authority will hold an open house for the public to view and comment on the latest draft of Yuma International Airport’s updated master plan on Wednesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., inside the airport terminal on the main level.
The plan is being developed to help meet the future needs of both commercial and military operations at the airfield.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the community to come out to see display boards with future growth opportunities and talk with airport planners and the airport team,” Airport Director Gladys Brown said.
The current Airport Master Plan was completed in 2009, and the Federal Aviation Administration encourages airports to update their master plan every seven to ten years or when circumstances dictate.
More information on the development of the Yuma International Airport Master Plan can be found at https://www.yumaairportmasterplan.com/.