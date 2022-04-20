After almost two years, face coverings will no longer be required for those flying out of Yuma to U.S. airports.
Yuma International Airport announced on Tuesday that the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce a federal face mask mandate on domestic flights.
The action comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle on Monday struck down the mandate that had required customers and employees in airports and on domestic flights to wear face coverings.
American Airlines instituted the face covering mandate on May 11, 2020, According to an airport news release, the airline “has always done their best to prioritize the health and safety of its team members and passengers throughout the pandemic and has supported the federal government’s measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
However, Yuma International Airport cautioned international travelers that some destinations outside the U.S. might still require face masks and to plan accordingly.
“We are happy to ‘see’ everyone again. It has been a long, tough two years, and our team experienced first-hand passengers’ frustrations with the mandate,” Airport Director Gladys Brown said.
“The health and safety of our traveling guests, airline, TSA and airport team remains extremely important. While the mask requirement has been lifted, we ask everyone to remain vigilant about their health. Those who choose to wear masks are more than welcome to at their own discretion,” she added.
She pointed out that the continued patronage and support of the airport, restaurant, rental car agencies and airline is what kept the airport doors open and employees working.
“This has been a slow transition, and while the news (and) rules change every day, we thank you for your patience and understanding that the entire team and service providers are doing their best,” Brown noted.
For questions regarding travel plans, visit www.tsa.gov for TSA information and www.AA.com for information on American Airlines.