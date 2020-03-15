Eighth grade social studies gave Ron Watson Middle School students a “front-row seat” to Washington, D.C., sans the travel time as a C-SPAN (Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network) bus parked at the campus Thursday morning.
In partnership with Spectrum and other cable providers, C-SPAN has been crossing the country on wheels since 1993 to engage schools and communities with the network’s nonpartisan campaign coverage and other political resources in the midst of election seasons.
“By being nonpartisan, we’re letting you make up your own minds on who to vote for,” C-SPAN marketing specialist April Ranger told students gathered inside the bus Thursday.
On board, the eighth-graders got a behind-the-scenes tour of high-profile events held at national landmarks with the bus’s 360-degree video station, tested their political knowledge with interactive quizzes and explored the bus’s production studio, where high-definition programming is often recorded along campaign trails.
Next week, the bus heads to Tucson and Phoenix before moving on to New Orleans, Louisiana.
“In this unprecedented election season, C-SPAN’s unfiltered approach gives you a front-row seat, unlike any other, to Campaign 2020,” said Steve Scully, senior executive director and political editor. “C-SPAN’s live coverage takes you from the town hall meetings and campaign rallies to the policy speeches, party conventions and presidential debates — giving viewers the absolute best coverage on what the candidates are saying and how this historic race is unfolding along the campaign trail.”
Spectrum subscribers in Yuma can find C-SPAN on channel 47, C-SPAN2 on channels 48 and 226 and C-SPAN3 on channel 227, as well as online at c-span.org.