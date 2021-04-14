A man who got his finger trapped in a gas tank was rescued by the Yuma Fire Department early Tuesday morning.
At about 1:50 a.m., YFD responded to a gas station in the 2000 block of East 24th Street, and found a motorist with his finger stuck in the fuel port of a vehicle.
The motorist was having issues while fueling the vehicle, and used his middle finger to see if there was a blockage.
According to a YFD press release, the man’s finger then became entrapped by the anti-siphon device, and the man could not remove it.
Multiple attempts and methods were employed to extricate the finger without damaging either the finger or the vehicle. After about an hour, with the consent of the motorist, YFD said an approximate 10” by 10” hole was cut in the vehicle, surrounding the fueling port and the steel fuel neck cut in order to remove the section from the vehicle.
According to YFD, this was quickly done, allowing access to the anti-siphon device and the finger.
.”Fortunately, the finger was able to be released without transport to the emergency room,” YFD reported.
The motorist declined any additional treatment.