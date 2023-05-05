As graduation approaches, high school seniors around Yuma County are preparing for their lives after – be it college, service, employment or a road less traveled. But each year, amongst all the excitement and preparation, 12 seniors from the Yuma Union High School District get the very special honor of being featured in the district’s Ready Now Yuma billboards.
It’s another way YUHSD celebrates its graduates and promotes its Ready Now Yuma initiative, a partnership with the Helios Education Foundation that prioritizes graduating every student, preparing them to succeed in college and careers, embedding a “high expectations, college-going culture” within the district and increasing the number of students pursuing postsecondary education.
Through the billboard campaign, two students who embody the initiative’s mission are selected from each school. A total of six billboards, each located near a YUHSD campus, can be seen throughout the county. In order to be selected, the students were required to write a brief personal essay and participate in a virtual interview.
“When [Cibola High School Principal] Mr. [Derek] Bosch told me that I was nominated to be on the billboard, I got super excited and was really happy because I had just talked about it with my family,” said Roman Vega, a Cibola senior. “I am glad to have been chosen for this. My parents were the happiest ever. I come from a family of Mexican descent and I am the first from the family to come to a public school here in Yuma. Being given this honor makes me feel so happy. All my work finally paid off.”
According to YUHSD, principals, guidance counselors, teachers and district administrators all played a role in recommending students for the billboards, which will run through most of the summer. Banners of each student will also be displayed on their respective campuses for the 2023-2024 school year.
“The program was originally intended to raise awareness about the district’s Ready Now Yuma initiative; that every student will be career, college and community prepared when they graduate,” YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten said. “Since the original billboard campaign in 2015, the idea of being featured as a representative of their school has become something students look forward to. Multiple students who we’ve talked to over the past couple of school years, have mentioned that being on the billboard was something they hoped for or considered.
“The billboards are such a great representation of the hard-working, outstanding students who attend our high schools. The campaign also highlights the far-reaching diversity of opportunity in Yuma Union High School District. Every one of our students has taken a unique path to get where they are today, and the billboards and entire showcase are a way to share their stories and represent that.”
In its ninth consecutive year, the selection of seniors covers a lot of ground in terms of interests and school involvement, including: AVID, Career & Technical Education, SkillsUSA, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), National Honors Society, drama, band, dance athletics, YUHSD’s migrant student program, special education, student council and more.
Both Lamar Outdoor Advertising and Del Outdoor/SignPro furnished the billboards and individual banners that will be displayed at schools in the fall.
The 2023 RNY Billboard students and locations, listed by campus, are as follows:
Westbound 32nd Street and Avenue B
- Roman Vega
- Yoselin Cardenas-Hernandez
Eastbound Interstate 8 near Avenue 4E
- Jose De La Torre
- Samantha Garcia
Southbound 4th Avenue and 19th Street
- Luis Encinas
- Desiraee Diaz
23193 1st Street in San Luis, Ariz.
- Robert Angel Salgado
- Ashely Becerra Paez
Eastbound 32nd Street near 8th Avenue
- Julian Sanchez Gomez
- Alexia Santiago
Westbound Interstate 8 near Pacific Avenue
- Sabian Russell
- Isabel Flores
To see the students’ stories and interviews as well as photos of the billboards, visit the 2023 RNY Billboard Showcase on the district’s official website at https://www.yumaunion.org/Page/4700.
