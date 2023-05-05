The Class of 2023 is Ready

Twelve students, two from each YUHSD campus, can be seen on billboards located near their respective campuses. The campaign celebrates graduates and promotes the district’s Ready Now Yuma initiative.

 Image Courtesy of YUHSD

As graduation approaches, high school seniors around Yuma County are preparing for their lives after – be it college, service, employment or a road less traveled. But each year, amongst all the excitement and preparation, 12 seniors from the Yuma Union High School District get the very special honor of being featured in the district’s Ready Now Yuma billboards.

It’s another way YUHSD celebrates its graduates and promotes its Ready Now Yuma initiative, a partnership with the Helios Education Foundation that prioritizes graduating every student, preparing them to succeed in college and careers, embedding a “high expectations, college-going culture” within the district and increasing the number of students pursuing postsecondary education.

