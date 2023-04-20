SAN LUIS – Each year, the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) hosts an annual National Juried Art Exhibition to highlight talented artists and enhance the lives of their residents, staff and visitors. Although based in Virginia, the retirement community has been exhibiting art from all over the country for nearly 20 years and this time, the exhibit will include work by one of Yuma’s own: Arizona Western College Professor of Fine Arts Jules Floss.

Per AWC, Floss is one of 82 artists that will be featured in the exhibition from the over 430 entries submitted by 156 artists. The exhibition has three divisions: Drawing/Painting/Printmaking; Photography/Digital Artworks; and 3-dimensional/Fabric/Assemblage/Other Media.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

