SAN LUIS – Each year, the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) hosts an annual National Juried Art Exhibition to highlight talented artists and enhance the lives of their residents, staff and visitors. Although based in Virginia, the retirement community has been exhibiting art from all over the country for nearly 20 years and this time, the exhibit will include work by one of Yuma’s own: Arizona Western College Professor of Fine Arts Jules Floss.
Per AWC, Floss is one of 82 artists that will be featured in the exhibition from the over 430 entries submitted by 156 artists. The exhibition has three divisions: Drawing/Painting/Printmaking; Photography/Digital Artworks; and 3-dimensional/Fabric/Assemblage/Other Media.
Floss submitted a pen and ink drawing titled “Venus De Walt.” The composition is based on Italian painter Titian’s “Venus of Urbino” and French painter Manet’s “Olympia.”
This year’s exhibition opens Sunday, May 28 and closes Tuesday, June 27. On Sunday, June 4, a reception and awards ceremony will be held to recognize the featured artists in Harrisonburg, Virginia. A total of $5,500 in prize money will be awarded at this event for Jurors’ Choice, Popular Choice, Best in Show, Best in Division and Honorable Mentions. Floss not only has an opportunity at winning an award but she’s also eligible to apply for a Professional Development Award, which can help support her growth as an artist in her current work or a new direction.
The exhibition is the newest accomplishment for Floss, who holds a bachelor’s of fine arts in Painting and Drawing from The Ohio State University and a master’s of fine arts in Printmaking from New Mexico State University. She currently teaches at the AWC San Luis Learning Center and her work has been shown nationally and internationally in over 200 exhibitions. Her work’s been demonstrated in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico and New Zealand.
Floss also has work in the University of Southern Indiana’s permanent collection, the University of North Carolina Pembroke Livermore Library Print Archive, the National Gallery of Australia’s permanent archives and private collections. And soon, VMRC’s Park Gables Gallery too.
