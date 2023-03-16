The Addams Family cast

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky... they’re all together ooky – Cibola High School’s Addams Family cast!

 Photo Courtesy of Cibola Theatre

Ever wondered what might happen when Wednesday Addams grew up? Beginning today through Saturday, March 18, community members can satisfy their curiosity by checking out Cibola High School’s spring production of The Addams Family, a musical comedy.

Per directors Michael Massone and Ericka Nelson, the musical takes place at a point where a grown-up Wednesday has found love with “normal” Lucas Beineke – only problem is, she’s afraid to tell her family of her engagement because she fears their disapproval. Wednesday plans to work with her father, Gomez, to create a dinner for both families to meet but “things don’t go exactly as planned and chaos ensues.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

