Ever wondered what might happen when Wednesday Addams grew up? Beginning today through Saturday, March 18, community members can satisfy their curiosity by checking out Cibola High School’s spring production of The Addams Family, a musical comedy.
Per directors Michael Massone and Ericka Nelson, the musical takes place at a point where a grown-up Wednesday has found love with “normal” Lucas Beineke – only problem is, she’s afraid to tell her family of her engagement because she fears their disapproval. Wednesday plans to work with her father, Gomez, to create a dinner for both families to meet but “things don’t go exactly as planned and chaos ensues.”
Massone and Nelson excitedly shared that the show has been very different for Cibola, from its humor down to its lengthy scenes.
“I am excited for the audience to see this production that has had so much effort put into it,” Massone said. “From the costumes, sets, props, choreography, staging, singing and more. I think this is the highest caliber performance we have done in my tenure being with Cibola High School. These kids have worked so hard and their dedication is awarded with sold-out audiences giving them the laughter and applause they deserve.”
To give some context for how hard the students have been working, he noted that they’ve spent eight weeks rehearsing the show everyday after school for three hours. They work on blocking, music and choreography. Both Massone and Nelson gather with students for rehearsals after school and during weekends.
“But it doesn’t stop there,” he added. “We also come in on the weekend and after rehearsal building sets, costumes, painting our set and stage, working on lighting and much, much more. There is so much that goes into these shows but performing makes it so worth it.”
Cibola’s Theatre Department students have learned a lot, both from the process and the musical itself. Erick Resendiz, a sophomore playing Lucas Beineke, commented that it taught him “that discipline is extremely important in the process of improving, not only as an actor but as a person as well.”
For Avery Watley, a junior playing Morticia Addams, the experience has been one for growth: “Not only as an actor but as a person. This show has been a very hard challenge but it’s helped me discover a lot of my own potential.”
“Being in Addams Family has let me learn that even when things seem tough, everything is going to work out at the end,” said Roman Vega, who’s playing Fester Addams. “I am a Senior, and even after four shows with this company, I still learn and grow so much after every production. I have learned to believe in myself and to strive for things thats might not seem achievable. Having the right mindset has helped me so much and has let me help others with whatever they need, emotionally or show-wise.”
Overall, the show has been a favorite experience for these Raiders to date.
“Addams Family the Musical has been my favorite theatre experience ever,” said Mia Leon, a sophomore playing Grandma Addams. “The cast, the tech and the directors have made the best environment ever. We all put in the hard work and support each other, making the show as perfect as can be. This show has shown me my skills and improved them greatly. The cast has made me comfortable and helped me step out of my shell. I have learned many lessons from this show but most importantly, I’ve learned how to work with others as a team and how to be comfortable with being ridiculous at times. I greatly appreciate my theatre family and we would all appreciate it if you would come and see the show!!!”
Each production begins at 7 p.m. nightly at the Cibola High School auditorium from Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18. To see about obtaining tickets, they can be purchased for $10 at Fretworks (cash/check only), from any cast member or by texting 480-359-4616 to acquire via Venmo. For more information, email Michael Massone at mmassone@yumaunion.org or call 928-502-5700.
