Accusations that Yuma is “invading” San Luis and “killing” its future growth by annexing property near San Luis came as a surprise to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.
On Wednesday, the Yuma City Council held a public hearing to consider the annexation of property located at the southeast corner of County 24th Street and Avenue A. The annexation area consists of a portion of two parcels totaling about 12 square miles. Both properties are owned by the United States.
Yuma initiated this annexation to allow development of a proposed spaceport within the boundaries of the city. The area is primarily undeveloped but contains a series of well pumping stations operated by the U.S. as well as equipment owned by Southwest Gas.
The Yuma City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of San Luis in 2020. These types of agreements are adopted in public meetings.
“We went through a very protracted discussion in 2020,” Nicholls said at the council meeting. “We made some concessions on making sure we weren’t adjacent to the border.”
Nicholls noted a Facebook video posted by Riedel in which she says Yuma is “invading” San Luis and “killing” its future growth. She alleges that the intergovernmental agreement was done “arbitrarily” and without considering the opinion of citizens. Riedel said she had contacted attorneys to try to stop the annexation.
Riedel’s words blindsided the Yuma mayor. Nicholls told the Yuma Sun that he called Riedel about three weeks ago “because I don’t surprise partners, I mean, I try to be above board,” to notify her that Yuma is moving forward with the spaceport project as previously agreed by Yuma and San Luis.
“And she said, ‘Oh, OK,’ and that’s all I heard. I heard no objection. She didn’t call for more questions or anything. Next thing I know, there’s the video,” Nicholls said.
Nicholls also seemed baffled by allegations that Yuma is trying to economically harm San Luis.
“We’re actually trying to assist the economy here in the greater region,” he said in the meeting.
The annexation is to secure a fallout zone for the spaceport which he said would benefit the entire region, not just Yuma, and would especially benefit San Luis due to its proximity.
“I’ve been spending my time in office building regional benefits, and this potential spaceport would be a regional benefit to a lot of the communities here because you end up with having people coming in from out of town, people looking to stay in hotels in San Luis, restaurants. Those restaurants and hotels are closer to San Luis than they’re going to be to Yuma,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun.
“But then you get into manufacturing, and San Luis has got some great opportunities in industrial land that is immediately adjacent to that facility. That would make a lot of sense too, so this is something that doesn’t just benefit the city of Yuma, it’s really the whole region, the whole area,” he added.
“It was never at any point the intention to restrict development of San Luis. Actually, on the contrary, it helps,” he noted, adding that a spaceport would also spur educational and job opportunities for youth “so that they can look to other industries here in the greater region and not have to go to other communities to work in high-tech industries, like aerospace.
“Having the ability to attract the aerospace industry, and everything that comes along with that, is a benefit to everybody, for every person in the county, not just city residents,” Nicholls said.
And to make that possible, Nicholls added, Yuma needs to secure the fallout zone as part of the Federal Aviation Administration permitting process. Securing a safety zone is necessary since the rockets, carrying only small satellites, would launch in a southerly direction.
Yuma has started a two-year process to secure an FAA permit for the spaceport. “The important part of this annexation is that we are moving forward with the spaceport application to the federal government. Part of that application is you need to make sure that you’ve secured the fallout zone, the safety zone,” Nicholls explained.
He noted that annexing the surrounding area allows the city to control the land. “By annexing, we have the ability to make sure it is zoned correctly and prevents any sort of development in that area,” he said, adding there are no plans to develop the annexed area. “There never will be development planned because this is about protecting the ability to launch vertically.”
In addition, he said, this land is in the protected habitat area for the flat-tailed horned lizard, which also prohibits development.
As for engaging in a legal battle with San Luis, Nicholls said it’s too early to think about that. Instead, he said, “I will reach out to Mayor Riedel to talk about the benefits, as we never had the opportunity to address any of her concerns. I’d like to be able to do that, because that’s what partners do. We’re partners in this region first.”
The public hearing, which did not draw any speakers, was held to comply with the annexation law. Following the hearing, the city must obtain the signatures of at least one-half of the value of the property and more than one-half of the parcel owners in the annexation area. The completed petitions must be filed with the county recorder within one year.
The council must then adopt an ordinance changing the city boundaries to include the annexation area. The ordinance will become effective 30 days after adoption.
The annexation ordinance is expected to be introduced on May 3 with possible adoption by the council on May 17.