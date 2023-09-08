An alleged human smuggler has been extradited to the United States, thanks to “extensive coordination and cooperation efforts between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement authorities.”
According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement, Ofelia Hernandez-Salas, 61, allegedly operated in Mexicali on the U.S.-Mexico border for several years as part of an international human smuggling conspiracy.
She was arrested in March in Mexico pursuant to a U.S. request for her extradition and surrendered to U.S. authorities on Sept. 5 to face charges previously filed in the District of Arizona and unsealed in March. She made her scheduled initial appearance in federal court Sept. 6 in Phoenix.
According to court documents, Hernandez-Salas allegedly conspired with other smugglers to facilitate the travel of large numbers of migrants into the United States from and through Bangladesh, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Russia, Egypt, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.
Hernandez-Salas and co-conspirator Raul Saucedo-Huipio, 48, allegedly charged the migrants as much as tens of thousands of dollars to make the journey and directed the migrants where to unlawfully cross the border into the United States, including by providing them with a ladder to climb over the border fence.
Hernandez-Salas and her co-conspirators also allegedly robbed the migrants of money and personal belongings while armed with guns and knives.
In June, the Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed corresponding sanctions on the Hernandez-Salas transnational criminal organization. Saucedo-Huipio remains in custody in Mexico.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Yuma is investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service, working in concert with HSI Tijuana, Interpol, and the HSI Human Smuggling Unit in Washington, D.C.
HSI also received substantial assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center/Counter Network Division and the U.S. Department Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.
“This extradition is another testament to our global commitment to investigating, combating and dismantling human smuggling networks,” said HSI Executive Associate Director Katrina W. Berger. “HSI is dedicated to its law enforcement partnerships and mission, notably those accomplished through JTFA efforts, that seek to eradicate these crimes and bring those who propagate them to justice.”
“This extradition is the result of continued coordination between the Justice Department and our Mexican law enforcement partners to bring to justice human smugglers who exploit migrants’ desperation and undermine the rule of law,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “It is another example of the impactful work Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA) is doing to disrupt dangerous criminal operations and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by pursuing their leadership – wherever they operate.”
The indictments against Hernandez-Salas and Saucedo-Huipio and their subsequent arrests were coordinated through JTFA. JTFA was created in June 2021 by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, in partnership with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, to strengthen the Justice Department’s efforts to combat the rise in prolific and dangerous smuggling emanating from Central America and impacting our border communities.
JTFA’s goal is to disrupt and dismantle human smuggling and trafficking networks operating in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, with a focus on networks that endanger, abuse or exploit migrants, present national security risks or engage in other types of transnational organized crime.
“When international criminal organizations endanger economic migrants seeking a better life in America, an international response is required,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Gary Restaino. “JTFA’s partnership with Mexico holds managers and organizers accountable for the criminal activities of cross-border smugglers.”
JTFA Co-Director James Hepburn, trial attorney Patrick Jasperse of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Lisa Jennis are prosecuting the case.
The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing the defendant’s arrest and extradition from Mexico.