While the pandemic dominated the news, a number of other events and moments made 2020 a newsworthy year in Yuma County, including the following:
JANUARY
• Yuma County Farm Bureau turns 100 – This Yuma institution marked its centennial of its first meeting in January 1920. Today, it still unites the ag industry in Yuma County with one voice to work to find solutions for challenges facing farmers.
• Anti-religious symbols painted on Yuma church – Suspects spray-painted graffiti on Calvary Baptist Church and a neighboring building, Yuma police said. The city of Yuma’s anti-graffiti team painted over the symbols later that day.
• Yuma mayor attends White House ceremony – Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls attended the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in Washington, D.C., with President Donald Trump. The agreement replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.
• Roosevelt School honored – The Arizona State Board of Education recognized this District One school for its strides in early literacy, as the school’s third grade English language arts literacy rate leapt from 9% passing in 2015 to 52% in 2018, a score that was 8% higher than the state’s average.
FEBRUARY
• Silver Spur milestone – The Silver Spur Rodeo and Parade turned 75 in 2020. All funds raised stay in the local community, organizers note.
• Meet the Justices – San Luis High School students and members of the community were able to see the “human side” of the state judicial branch as the Arizona Supreme Court visited the campus and heard arguments on two pending cases.
• YPD opens Mesa Heights substation – YPD opened a neighborhood substation at 2025 S. Madison Ave. to offer a place for officers to interact with residents, while offering officers a place to work. The goal is to keep illegal activity out of the area, officials said at the grand opening.
• Yuma City Council weighs dog issues – Council spent some time examining the challenges of barking dogs in the hopes of revising its existing ordinance on the issue. The council continued the discussion in June and ultimately adopted with a 5-2 vote an ordinance amending the code related to the regulation of animals disturbing the peace by defining “excessively’,’ updating the definition of “animal,” clarifying that provocation exists as a defense, and modifying the penalty to civil sanctions with a warning provision. Councilwomen Ema Lea Shoop and Leslie McClendon voted against the changes.
• Man sentenced in 2018 murder – Tyrus Nathan Twist was sentenced to a combined 37-1/2 years in prison for the July 2018 murder and robbery of taxi cab driver Guillermo Sotelo, of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., Mexico.
• Deputy kills California man – A deputy from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a California man who allegedly charged at him wielding a knife. The deputy was responding to a report of disorderly conduct per domestic violence in the 6200 block of South Avenue 8 1/2E.
MARCH
• MCAS Search and Rescue squadron disbanded – The Marines’ SAR team was decommissioned in March due to safety issues. The move marked the end of decades of military-aided rescue operations across Yuma County.
• Border Patrol fills in SAR duties, at least short-term – After the disbanding of the Marines’ Search and Rescue squadron, the Border Patrol filled in on a temporary basis, thanks to an active-duty Army UH-60 Blackhawk, which was assisting agents in border security missions.
• Shaken but OK – Yuma County felt a little rumbling March 6, thanks to a 5.5-magnitute earthquake. The epicenter was 62 miles south of Yuma in Estacion Coahuila, Baja Calif. No injuries were reported.
• Rainfall record broken – Yuma shattered its record for daily rainfall by more than an inch on March 10 at 1.24 inches, as a week of wet weather soaked Yuma County.
• C-SPAN in town – the C-SPAN bus made a stop at Ron Watson Middle School, giving students a front-row seat to Washington, D.C.
• $25,000 mystery gift – an anonymous donor gave $25,000 to the Yuma Community Food Bank with an interesting twist: if the story was on the front page of the Yuma Sun, the donation amount would be increased. The Sun happily obliged the request.
• Big Curve Applebee’s closes – After 26 years at the Big Curve location, Applebee’s Grill and Bar closed over a lease renegotiation dispute, leaving 51 employees without jobs.
• Tunnel discovered – Border Patrol agents found a cross-border tunnel about 100 yards from the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz., March 23. The tunnel was incomplete.
• Council affirms citizens’ rights – The Yuma City Council unanimously approved a resolution “affirming citizens’ constitutional rights and liberties” during the March 18 meeting. The conversation started amid citizens’ requests to support the 2nd Amendment. However, the council adopted a resolution in support of both the U.S. and Arizona constitutions and all their amendments, rather than focusing on one amendment or right.
• County declares support for 2nd Amendment – The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a resolution stating Yuma County will protect the constitutional right to bear arms.
• Shared spaces – Amid struggles with renovating the Yuma County Board of Supervisors’ building at 197 S. Main St., the city of Yuma extended an offer to the county to turn the City Council Chambers in City Hall into a joint use chamber. The county discussed the offer at a March meeting, but to date, has not taken the city up on its offer.
• Special education building completed – Alice Byrne Elementary School put the finishing touches on a new special education building for students, which was slated to open in the fall.
• New park coming – San Luis City Council approves purchase of land on the city’s east side for a park to meet demand for recreational facilities. The future park site is located south of County 24th Street, between Avenues E and F.
APRIL
• Personnel change – Debbie Wendt, director of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department, is no longer with the city after more than 20 years of employment there. Reasons for the change were not given.
• Soggy season – Yuma had a much wetter March than normal, leading the region to pass its average annual rainfall for the year. It was the second wettest March on record, at 2.7 inches of rain, with 13 days of rain. By mid-April, Yuma had seen more than 3.66 inches of rain, surpassing the 3.56 inches of annual average rainfall.
• Coming soon – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced it was opening a restaurant in Yuma across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, on the corner of East 16th Street and Sunridge Drive.
• Eyes on the (future) skies – The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. received a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for a land feasibility grant to prove Yuma County’s ability to house a spaceport.
• Intel scholarships for STEAM projects – Two Yuma teachers, Mary A. Otondo Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Christine Simon and Rancho Viejo Elementary School sixth-grade teacher Josely Rendon Jimenez, were awarded $2,000 and $2,500, respectively, to fund new learning initiatives for their classrooms. The focus is on STEAM projects – science, technology, engineering, math and art.
• Man sentenced for 2017 case – Daniel Joseph Castillo, one of the five defendants charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison. The death occurred in the 1600 block of West 8th Street during a home invasion.
MAY
• Inmate death investigated – The Arizona Department of Corrections conducted a criminal investigation at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma following an altercation that resulted in the death of an inmate. Robert Boyd, 52, was pronounced dead May 7.
• Council privatized some landscaping services – Yuma City Council approved contracts with three local firms for maintenance of subdivision basins and rights-of-way.
• Top honor – David Hossler was named the first recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award from the Education Foundation of Yuma County, celebrating his contributions to the educational efforts of Yuma County.
• Peaceful protests – Yuma residents protested peacefully in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota. Gov. Doug Ducey declared a weeklong statewide curfew in response to issues across the state, but in Yuma, protests were “peaceful and productive,” said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.
JUNE
• West Nile virus found – Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were found in samples near the East Wetlands, the Yuma County Pest Abatement District reported.
• No excessive force allowed – The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuma Police Department noted that use of excessive or unnecessary force was prohibited by departmental policies. Both agencies addressed concerns from the public in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
• Yuma has safe drinking water – An annual report found that Yuma’s drinking water meets all state and federal regulatory standards to safeguard public health, and there were no violations during the 2019 calendar year.
• President Trump visits Yuma – The president stopped in Yuma June 23 to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico.
• Longtime Cibola High choir director leaves – Brandon Stroup, who led the Cibola High choir for 10 years, left for Gainesville, Fla. Under his direction, the program grew from 70 students to over 250.
• Crane honored for financial reporting – For the 27th consecutive year, Crane School District merited the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for upholding the association’s high standards for financial reporting and financial transparency.
• Two children drown in pools – Two children died a week apart in drownings in Yuma swimming pools. Both children are believed to have left the house through a doggie door, leading to tragedy.
• Racist graffiti mars abandoned building – The Yuma Police Department investigated racist graffiti, including swastikas and derogatory remarks, which was found on the front windows of a vacant building at 2820 S. 4th Ave.
• Elk rescue – Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department helped game wardens from the Arizona Game & Fish Department rescue a young bull elk from a water-filled canal after it had fallen in and was unable to get itself out.
• Woman sentenced in 2018 murder – Hailey Dawn Hoover, who was charged in connection to the murder of a taxi cab driver in 2018, was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison.
• Fentanyl seizure – U.S. Customs officers at the Port of Entry in San Luis seized nearly 111 pounds of fentanyl, which was one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in the state of Arizona.
• Teacher arrested – David Robert Hannah, a Yuma High School teacher, was arrested for allegedly using social media to lure a 16-year-old girl for sex. Hannah was charged with 10 felony offenses, and his employment with the Yuma Union High School District was terminated.
JULY
• Teacher sentenced – Craig Gillespie, the former teacher and coach at Yuma Catholic High School who police said used social media to send messages to a female student in an attempt to have sex with her, was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison.
• Two die in desert – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found the bodies of two migrants who were from a group of three illegal entrants they had been tracking through a remote area of the desert.
• YPG gets new commander – Col. Ben “Patrick” McFall III took command of YPG from Col. Ross Poppenberger during a small ceremony inside the Palm Garden conference room at YPG.
• MCAS Yuma gets new commander – Command of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma passed from Col. David Suggs to Col. Chuck Dudik. Suggs continued on to Twentynine Palms, Calif.
• New fire station – After years of trying, the Martinez Lake Fire District got its own fire station, and began operations on July 1.
• KAWC turns 50 – KAWC, Arizona Western College’s radio station, turned 50, and marked the occasion with a livestreamed festival on Facebook.
• Human gets West Nile Virus – Yuma County confirmed a locally acquired human case of West Nile virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes.
• City awards $2 million in roads projects – The Yuma City Council awarded $2 million in contracts for road pavement preservation projects. The contracts include a variety of pavement maintenance treatments, including slurry, fiber slurry and chip seals. The contracts specifically address work on neighborhood roads and main arterial roads, with about 75% of the work on residential streets and 25% on major arterial roads.
• $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Yuma – A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the 24th Street Albertson’s.
• AZGFD saves bighorn sheep – A herd of desert bighorn sheep that reside in the Chocolate Mountains lost one of its water sources after a catchment system had run dry. A team from Arizona Game and Fish hiked 2 miles through rugged terrain in scorching heat to fix the problem for the sheep.
AUGUST
• President Trump returns – The president returned to Yuma on Aug. 18 as part of a campaign stop to discuss border security. During the visit, the president noted that more than $1.7 billion had been invested in Yuma to amp up border security.
• Man arrested in motel shooting – Izak Lucero, 24, was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel in which one person was killed and another seriously wounded.
• YPD to get body-worn cameras – The Yuma City Council accepted a $115,500 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, to be used toward the purchase of 77 body-worn cameras. YPD expected to receive the cameras in late September, which would hit the streets after a four-week training period. In November, YPD told City Council the new cameras were a success.
• Yuma High gets new principal – Michael Fritz took over as principal at Yuma High after Robert Chouinard stepped down for personal reasons.
• Yuma prison is tops in the world – Tripadvisor named the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park one of the world’s top attractions, naming the park a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Winner.
• Chamber gets new director – In August, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce named a new executive director, Kimberly Kahl, after previous director John Courtis retired.
• Camel Farm closes – The Camel Farm, a petting zoo south of Yuma, permanently closed its doors after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
• Arrest made in fire – Yuma police arrested 39-year-old Jamie Lynn Tennyson in connection to a fire at the 5th Avenue Motel
• Deaths under investigation – The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office investigated the deaths of two people found inside a home on Magnolia Avenue
• Two arrested in 2019 shooting – The two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting last year in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed, were arrested.
• Border tunnel found – Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found an unfinished cross-border tunnel Tuesday in the desert west of the San Luis Port of Entry.
• Man dies after fall from border wall – U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that a 33-year-old man from Mexico died Saturday from injuries he sustained after he fell from a section of the border wall.
SEPTEMBER
• Comite de Bien Estar turns 40 – This housing initiative marked its 40th anniversary in September. The organization helps families of limited means attain home ownership in San Luis, Ariz.
• Somerton gets new city administrator – Jerry Cabrera, former assistant superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School District, was named the new Somerton city administrator after previous City Administrator Ian McGaughey left to assume the position of deputy administrator of Yuma County’s government.
• YUHSD dropout rate remains among ‘the best’ in Arizona – Amid school closures, a global pandemic and remote learning, Yuma Union High School District managed to achieve a 1.35% dropout rate for the 2019-2020 academic year, ranking it among “the best in Arizona.” The 2019-2020 achievement placed the district below the state’s average of 3.3% and the national average of 5.3%.
• The nation’s spookiest (almost) – The Yuma Territorial Prison once again has been named one of USA Today’s Most Haunted Destinations. While last year the historic prison took the top spot, this year it came in second place.
• Project Convergence – The U.S. Army held its inaugural Project Convergence 20 at Yuma Proving Ground, with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville on hand to witness its final demonstration. Project Convergence is a campaign of learning created by the U.S. Army to develop new artificial intelligence technology for a machine-enabled battlefield.
• State land request draws ire – The city of Yuma’s proposal to change the land use designation of state parcels of land into the General Plan drew the ire of outdoor enthusiasts. The land, located at the corner of Fortuna Road and Highway 95, is a popular off-roading site. The city eventually withdrew the application.
• Library district goes fee-free – The Yuma County Library District is now fine-free after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors agreed to eliminate overdue charges on books, CDs, DVDs and video games.
OCTOBER
• Boeing test-drives plane in Yuma – Boeing brought in the 777X to Yuma for hot-weather testing to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the plane.
• Heart of Yuma goes virtual – Bruce and Debbie Gwynn were named Philanthropists of the Year while Justin Haile of 4th Avenue Gym was honored with the inaugural Stephen and Bobbie Shadle Hero Award.
• UA-Yuma awarded $790K – The University of Arizona’s Yuma branch campus (UA-Yuma) secured $790,000 in the form of a conservation collaboration grant to bolster the local Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) workforce and economic development.
• City, county adopt resolutions against water transfer – Both governments adopted resolutions opposing the proposed move of 2,083.1 acre-feet of water from the GSC Farms LLC site in La Paz County to Queen Creek, as recommended by the Arizona Department of Water Resources. The resolutions were intended to signal the city and county’s continued opposition to the proposed transfer and urge U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which has the final say, to deny the transfer request.
• UA-Yuma ag extension explores hemp as leafy greens – 17 varieties of hemp were planted in Yuma and mechanically harvested 20 days later, in a test run to see if it could be grown as a salad green.
• Pueblo Elementary named ‘A+’ school of excellence – Pueblo Elementary School received the A+ School of Excellence Award, a distinction presented by the Arizona Educational Foundation to schools that “go above and beyond the everyday practices that all schools are expected to implement.”
• Yuma sets priorities – After a two-day retreat, the City of Yuma set its top priorities for the future. The list includes downtown and riverfront development, supporting the Yuma Multiversity Campus and spaceport efforts, preparing industrial sites to attract businesses, and updating zoning regulations.
• Yuman lands on NBC’s “The Voice” – Cibola High graduate Tanner Gomes joined Team Kelly on the popular NBC program, first appearing on Oct. 27 before being eliminated in early December.
• DPS arrests woman in connection to shooting – Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested 35-year-old Dorothy Sue Hall in connection to a shooting that happened on Highway 95, near the front gates of Yuma Proving Ground.
• Harrier unit deactivated – The U.S. Marine Corps deactivated VMA 311, an AV-8B Harrier squadron assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, marking what would have been 78 years of service to the country.
NOVEMBER
• Trump Jr. visits Yuma – Donald Trump Jr. made a last-minute campaign stop in Yuma Nov. 1 on behalf of his father, President Donald Trump. Speakers included Arizona Rep. Tim Dunn, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally.
• City of Yuma Election 2020 – Voters overwhelmingly supported the two propositions on the ballots that were related to the city charter. Proposition 412 amends the city charter to conform to state law by consolidating elections to even-numbered years and aligning city elections for mayor, council members and municipal judges with the state’s election cycle. Proposition 413 amends the city charter to align the deadline for the submission of primary election nomination petitions with state elections law.
• Yuma County votes – Yuma County had more than 103,000 active registered voters for the general election, and record-high voter turnout, with more than 70,000 people casting their vote, a 68% voter turnout. And, 85% of the voters voted early.
• Arizona voters OK recreational marijuana – Arizona voters approved Proposition 207, a measure allowing recreational use of marijuana and limited cultivation of pot for personal use by adults on 18 beginning in 2021.
• YRMC announces Foothills Health Campus – YRMC announced plans to construct a Foothills Health Campus in 2021 along South Frontage Road, between the Fry’s grocery store and YRMC Primary Care Foothills. The goal is to bring in expanded healthcare services to residents in the Foothills and East County.
• City opts for bonds to pay police, fire pensions – The Yuma City Council unanimously voted in a special meeting to go with bonds to pay off the debt it owes for public safety pensions mandated by the state.
• Rabies fees to increase – The Yuma County Board of Supervisors voted to increase rabies license fees for dogs in Yuma County, effective Jan. 1. The one-year rabies control licensing fee for an altered (spayed or neutered) dog 3 months or older increased by $2 to $15. The county also added a two-year option for $26 and a three-year option for $37. For an unaltered dog 3 months or older, the one-year rabies control licensing fee went from $25 to $30 with a two-year option for $55 and a three-year option for $75.
• Unexploded ordnance found – Crews working on Martinez Lake Road found unexploded ordnance twice this year – once in April and again in November. Experts said the ordnance dates back to World War II training in the 1940s.
• Massive fentanyl bust - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station arrested two U.S. citizens after finding over a pound of fentanyl pills – which is enough to kill 200,000 people – hidden under the passenger of the car they were driving through the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.
• YCSO investigates death of two – The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two men found inside a home in Roll.
• Police make arrest in murder case – Yuma police arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old woman from Oregon.
• YPD starts new Police Recruit Program – YPD launched a new program designed to assist young adults who want a career in law enforcement but don’t meet the minimum age requirement of 21. It’s similar to an internship or apprenticeship, but the recruits are paid as they train.
• Yuma summer was a hot one – The National Weather Service crunched the numbers, and found that Yuma’s monsoon season (June 15-Sept. 30) was the third hottest on record, with an average temperature of 94 degrees. Yuma marked 43 days at 110 degrees or hotter. It was also Yuma’s driest on record, with no measurable rainfall at all through monsoon season.
DECEMBER
• Yuma County OKs bonds to pay off pension debt – The Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of bonds to pay off the debt it owes for public safety pension plans as mandated by the state. The county owes $24 million for the sheriff retirement plan and $10 million for the correctional officers retirement plan that is managed by the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The total estimated financing cost for the bonds will be $47.3 million, consisting of an estimated principal amount up to $36 million and total estimated interest of $11.3 million. The county will also set aside $1.3 million as a reserve fund.
• Generous coat donation – Students at G.W. Carver Elementary School received brand-new winter coats, thanks to a donation by United Way of Yuma County.
• Record-setting revenues – Yuma County experienced record-setting revenues during the first quarter of the fiscal year, which includes July, August and September. Local sales taxes are trending 31.5% above last year. State-shared tax revenues are at 18% above last year. Property tax revenues, after the first payment due on Nov. 1, show no reduction in collection levels. The total levy is at 37%, which is 0.3% above the prior fiscal year.
• County updates five-year plan – Relocating the Yuma County Fairgrounds remains the top priority for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, after the board updated its Five-Year Economic Development Plan.
• Two accused of ballot harvesting – Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury has indicted San Luis residents Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez for one count each of ballot abuse, otherwise known as “ballot harvesting.” The violations allegedly occurred during the August 2020 primary election. Fuentes and Juarez allegedly collected four voted ballots and deposited the ballots into a ballot box on election day.
• New Yuma Sector chief named – Chris T. Clem was named the Yuma Sector’s chief patrol agent, bringing 25 years of Border Patrol experience with him.
ONGOING STORIES THROUGHOUT 2020
• Fentanyl abuse continues – Local law enforcement agencies continued to struggle with the challenges of fentanyl across Yuma County, with overdoses and fentanyl seizures continuing throughout 2020.
• Gadsden board under fire – Gadsden elementary school board members were criticized by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office of what it called a waste of taxpayer funds for holding board retreats at Coronado Island. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office found that the retreat, held June 30, 2018, violated the state’s open meetings law.
• Border wall grows – The Department of Homeland Security continued work across Yuma County on the border wall in the Yuma Sector.
• Census 2020 – Local officials across Yuma County worked to get participation in the 2020 Census. By the conclusion of the Census, an estimated 48.7% of Yuma County households participated.
• YRMC vs Hospital District No. 1 – Yuma Regional Medical Center sued Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County in May, after the district allegedly raised its annual rent from $25,000 to $3 million. Allegations were traded back and forth between the two entities for the balance of the year, and the dispute remains unresolved.
• Somerton High School – Yuma Union High School District continued efforts to build a new high school in Somerton throughout the year. But in December, the Arizona School Facilities Board tabled the state funding for another year. YUHSD officials vowed to continue to push for the new high school.
• New murals – several new murals were painted on buildings around Yuma County in 2020, including at Mesquite Elementary School, Yuma School of Beauty, MGM Design and Desert Water.
In Memoriam
Feb. 18 – Dr. George Darwin, Yuma pediatrician, age 74
June 21 – J. Deal Begay Jr., vice chairman of the Cocopah Tribe, age 53
July 22 – Jim Carruthers, former Arizona Western College president who served from 1984-1997, age 79
July 27 – Dr. Emilia Matos, Yuma pediatrician, age 76
Aug. 11 – Stephen “Steve” Shadle, Yuma philanthropist and attorney, age 84. Shadle died just weeks after his wife, Roberta (“Bobbie”), who died July 8.
Sept. 26 – Benjamin “Benny” Rodriguez, local teen who passed away after a five-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, age 19
Sept. 29 – John Dallabetta, music educator known for his marching band performances who spent 29 years as band director at Yuma High, age 75
Oct. 7 – Kate Campa, Yuma teen who fought Ewing sarcoma for two years, age 16
Nov. 17 – Dr. Robert Cannell, Yuma’s first full-time pediatrician who served the community for 50 years before retiring in June, age 78