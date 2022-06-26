Alternating lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 8 beginning on Monday, and drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), contractors are scheduled to transport construction materials to their stockpile as part of the I-8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project.
To ensure public safety, at least one travel lane must be closed.
The following restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Monday, June 27, and ending Wednesday, June 29:
- I-8 between milepost 15 (near Avenue 14E) and milepost 17 (near milepost 15E) will be reduced to one lane in both directions.
- A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
ADOT, as part of the project, will be rehabilitating various bridge decks within a 32-mile span of Interstate 8 in Yuma County until the winter of 2022.
The 4th Street Traffic Interchange Overpass, the Avenue 2E Underpass (Pacific Avenue), and the Telegraph Pass Overpass are also included in the project.
Other key elements of the project include the installation of new guardrail, new concrete sidewalk and sidewalk ramps, new pedestrian push buttons, new pavement markings and sign upgrades.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
