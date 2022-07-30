Alternating lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 8 beginning on Monday, and drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), contractors are scheduled to install a new barrier wall as part of the I-8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project.
The following restrictions will occur:
- Eastbound and Westbound I-8 at 4th Street will be reduced to one lane for 24 hours and 7 days a week beginning 7 p.m. Monday, August 1, and ending Friday, September 30.
- The speed limit on I-8 will be reduced to 55 mph.
- Harold C. Giss Parkway (milepost 1) will be reduced to one lane in both directions on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The speed limit on Harold C. Giss Parkway (milepost 1) will be reduced to 25 mph.
- A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
ADOT, as part of the project, is currently rehabilitating various bridge decks within a 32-mile span of Interstate 8 in Yuma County until the winter of 2022.
The 4th Street Traffic Interchange Overpass, the Avenue 2E Underpass (Pacific Avenue), and the Telegraph Pass Overpass are also included in the project.
Other key elements of the project include the installation of new guardrail, new concrete sidewalk and sidewalk ramps, new pedestrian push buttons, new pavement markings and sign upgrades.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.