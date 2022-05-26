Drivers are being advised to plan ahead for lane restrictions on U.S, Highway 95 beginning next week.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) contractors are scheduled to do final striping as part of the US 95, Wellton Mohawk Canal to Imperial Dam Road Pavement Preservation project.
The following restrictions will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 31, and ending Friday, June 3.
- US 95 will be reduced to one lane between mileposts 38 (near Wellton/Mohawk Canal) and Imperial Dam Road (milepost 44.34).
- Flaggers and a pilot truck will direct motorists through the work zone.
- A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
Delays are likely, so travelers should allow extra travel time.
Drivers are also asked to obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
