Lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 8 near Wellton next week and drivers are advised to plan ahead or consider alternate routes.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), contractors will be replacing old walls on the Avenue 29E and Avenue 31E bridges.
The work is being done as part of the I-8 Bridge Rehabilitation project in Yuma County. To ensure public safety, at least one lane must be closed between milepost 28 and milepost 31.
Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Fridays beginning from May 10 to June 3.
The following restrictions will be in place:
I-8 between Avenue 29E (milepost 28) and Avenue 31E (near milepost 33) will be reduced to one lane in both directions.
A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
However, the restrictions will be lifted on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
The ADOT, as part of the project, will be rehabilitating various bridge decks within a 32-mile span of Interstate 8 in Yuma County until the winter of 2022.
Work in the coming months will also be occurring on the 4th Street Traffic Interchange Overpass, the Avenue 2E Underpass (Pacific Avenue), and the Telegraph Pass Overpass.
Other key elements of the project include the installation of new guardrail, new concrete sidewalk and sidewalk ramps, new pedestrian push buttons, new pavement markings and sign upgrades.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.