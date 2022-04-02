The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for alternating lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 95 in Yuma beginning on Tuesday.
Maintenance crews are scheduled to repair spots on the pavement at milepost 40 (near Adair Road).
The work will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and last until April 15.
During that time frame the following restrictions will be in place:
- US 95 to be reduced to one lane in both directions between milepost 39.5 and 40.
- A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.
As a result, drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around the maintenance crew and equipment, obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors