The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for alternating lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma beginning next week. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for possible delays.
Maintenance crews and contractors are scheduled to apply oil-based sealant on the road for pavement preservation. The work is part of multiple pavement preservation projects on highways across the state.
The following restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23, and ending Wednesday, March 25.
Alternating lane closures will occur northbound and southbound on US 95 between Castle Dome Mine Road (milepost 54) and milepost 70.
Motorists should anticipate a 5-mile lane restriction while crews progress through the work zone.
A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will direct motorists through the work zone.
Learn more about pavement preservation projects in your area by visiting https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/pavement-preservation-projects
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.