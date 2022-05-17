Alternating lane restrictions will be in place on U.S. Highway 95 beginning next week, and drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, contractors are scheduled to do the final striping of the roadway as part of the U.S. 95, Wellton Mohawk Canal to Imperial Dam Road Preservation, project.
The work is being done on U.S. Highway 95 between milepost 38 (near the Wellton Mohawk Canal) and Imperial Dam Road (milepost 44).
Lane restrictions will begin on Monday, May 23, and will continue through Thursday, May 26. The following restrictions will occur from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
• US 95 will be reduced to one lane between mileposts 38 (near Wellton/Mohawk Canal) and Imperial Dam Road (milepost 44.34).
• Flaggers and a pilot truck will direct motorists through the work zone.
• A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place, and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
Drivers should obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
