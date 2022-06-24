Drivers are being advised to plan ahead for lane restrictions on Interstate 8 and State Route 195 (Araby Road) beginning next week.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) maintenance crews are scheduled to repair damage to sidewalks and do pavement improvements in the area.
The following restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays beginning Monday, June 27 and lasting until Friday, July 15.
- Eastbound I-8 will be reduced to one lane at milepost 7.64.
- The speed limit on I-8 near milepost 7.64 will be reduced to 55 mph.
- SR 195 (Araby Road) between 32nd Street (milepost 27) and Gila Ridge Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions.
- A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Delays are likely, so motorists should allow extra travel time in getting to their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around the maintenance crew and construction equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.