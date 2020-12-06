The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers again to plan ahead for ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Dateland next week while contractors perform pavement maintenance.
The maintenance project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 7 and end on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The work is scheduled to take place from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As a result, the eastbound on-and-off ramps on Interstate 8 at exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) will be closed.
The eastbound on-and-off ramps on Interstate 8 at exit 37 (Avenue 36E to Roll) will also be closed.
A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place as well.
Although the two exit ramps will not be closed at the same time, motorists are still encouraged to detour at the next available exit.
ADOT reminds motorists to plan for delays, proceed through the work zone with caution, and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Learn more about the project by going to the webpage https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/interstate-8-pavement-preservation-project-between-milepost-46
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.