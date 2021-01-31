Founding member and longtime Amberly’s Place Executive Director Diane Umphress announced her retirement from the organization that has been a voice and a beacon of hope for abuse victims for more than 20 years. Umphress will retire on May 15.
Amberly’s Place, a family advocacy center, has helped thousands of victims on their journey from victim to survivor to thriver. Umphress has passionately carried the torch for victim rights throughout Yuma County and Arizona for more than two decades.
Her work started with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office as a victim advocate and evolved as a leader among her peers. She was instrumental in planting the seeds that led to the creation of the Yuma County Family Advocacy Coalition which eventually founded Amberly’s Place.
Umphress worked diligently to encourage the creation of best practice protocols for child abuse and sexual assault investigations in Yuma County. Working with local law enforcement agencies and with the training they provided for victim advocates, these protocols led the way for Amberly’s Place to be the first agency to offer on-scene crisis response. This has led to great improvements in how victims of these crimes are treated and assisted.
In addition to her full-time position as the executive director, she served on the Attorney General’s Victim Advisory Committee and currently serves as chair on the Governor’s Commission to Prevent Violence Against Women.
Choosing to retire from an agency that one has assisted with the cultivation from a seedling to fruition is a difficult decision, according to a press release issued by Amberly’s Place on Friday.
“Leading a nonprofit has never been an easy job, but it becomes easier when you have a community of support behind you. Umphress has been fortunate during her tenure that she has received the support needed from colleagues, donors and volunteers. She will be forever grateful for that vital support,” the release stated.
A nationwide search is being conducted by a committee made up of current board members to find Umphress’ replacement.