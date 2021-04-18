The Amberly’s Place Board of Directors has hired Tori Bourguignon as the new executive director to replace Diane Umphress, who will be retiring in May. Umphress has served as the agency’s executive director since its founding in 1999.
Bourguignon was hired after a national search. After interviewing several candidates, the board said it “found the perfect candidate here in our own community.” Bourguignon will start May 1.
Bourguignon is a native of Yuma, graduate of Yuma High and worked as the crisis response coordinator at Amberly’s Place for nine years. Bourguignon left Amberly’s Place six years ago to pursue other interests “and is very excited to be back,” the agency said.
Bourguignon has been trained in crisis coordination and management as well as being a former school counselor for Yuma Union High School. Her background and passion for Amberly’s Place mission will ensure the organization continues to move forward, the agency noted.
Umphress said she feels confident in turning the keys of the agency over to Bourguignon.