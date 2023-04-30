Amberly’s Place has kicked off Week in Paradise, which raises funds to help Yuma County abuse victims with emergency needs.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we are grateful for our sponsors and all who buy tickets in support of Amberly’s Place. As we face these funding cuts, this fundraiser is more important than ever,” Executive Director Tori Bourguignon said.
Amberly’s Place is facing a “significant” cut to its Victims of Crime Act funding, which has historically been the largest and most stable funding source for the center.
The early bird drawing will take place Saturday, May 6, at 6 p.m. at the Z Fun Factory and Waylon’s Water Park, 4446 E. County 10th St. The big drawing will take place June 3 at 11 a.m. at the Fun Factory. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Each $10 ticket gives ticket holders the opportunity to win 10 different travel packages and provides entry into Waylon’s Water Park on the morning of the big drawing from 9-11 a.m. One ticket per person is required for entry. Once a person has entered, they will receive a bracelet so they may enjoy the water park and features all day. Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis with a maximum capacity of 1,000 individuals.
Tickets are available for purchase at AEA Federal Credit Union or Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe, from any Amberly’s Place board member or staff member or online at www.amberlysplace.com.
4 Bronze 2023 Season Passes to Waylon’s Water World sponsored by Waylon’s Water World, day at Z Fun Factory for 4 with dinner, go-karts, miniature golf, arcade games sponsored by Z Fun Factory; 4 active recovery or therapeutic massages by Myolab.
The following vacation prize packages are being offered this year:
7-day/6-night trip to Oahu, Hawaii, for 2 with hotel and airfare included, $500 travel money sponsored by Brian Butcher of Edward Jones; hairstyles for 2 by The Sassy Seale Hair Salon.
4-day/3-night stay with hotel for 4 and 2-day “Park Hopper” tickets for 4 (Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day), $400 travel money sponsored by Yuma Insurance.
Day of deep sea fishing for 4 from San Diego (first night aboard vessel, second night in San Diego), $200 travel money sponsored by Republic Services; $185 car detail by Express Auto, $250 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
3-day/2-night stay for 4 in Buena Park with hotel, 4 season passes to Knott’s Berry Farm (2024 Calendar Year), $300 travel money sponsored by Del Outdoor Advertising.
4-day/3-night stay for a family of 4 to San Diego, with rental home accommodation near Mission Beach, $300 travel money sponsored by 1st Bank Yuma.
3-day/2-night trip to Durango, Colorado, for 2 with hotel and airfare included, whitewater rafting on the Lower Animas River sponsored by Cathy Nuetzi of State Farm.
3-day/2-night stay for 2 on the Las Vegas Strip, tickets for 2 shows of your choice, $250 travel money sponsored by Pilkington Construction.
3-day/2-night stay for a family of 4 with hotel accommodation at Legoland Hotel (breakfast included) plus 2-day Legoland/Sea Life/Water Park Hopper Tickets sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
3-day/2-night stay for family of 4 with hotel to Williams, Arizona, admission for 4 to Bearizona Wildlife Park, $250 travel money sponsored by Foothills Bank.
2-day/1-night stay for 4 in San Diego, $500 shopping money sponsored by Deason Garner & Hansen Law Firm; $185 car detail by Express Auto; $250 auto service by Accurate Automotive.