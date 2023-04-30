Amberly’s Place has kicked off Week in Paradise, which raises funds to help Yuma County abuse victims with emergency needs.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we are grateful for our sponsors and all who buy tickets in support of Amberly’s Place. As we face these funding cuts, this fundraiser is more important than ever,” Executive Director Tori Bourguignon said.

