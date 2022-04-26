April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the message from Amberly’s Place is that child abuse is everyone’s business.
“The importance of this topic cannot be understated. Child abuse creates a lifetime of challenges for survivors. These adverse childhood experiences have long-term consequences to both the physical and mental health,” said Tori Bourguignon, executive director.
In 2021, the family advocacy center provided services to 1,242 primary and secondary victims of child abuse in Yuma County and parts of Imperial County. Secondary victims are those who witness and/or are directly impacted by the abuse of the primary victim.
“We have made great strides as a community in terms of how we report and respond to child abuse cases, but there is still much work to be done to prevent the abuse from happening,” Bourguignon noted.
This month, Amberly’s Place is working to raise awareness of child abuse and how everyone can help prevent it. One way of shining a spotlight on the issue is by “planting” blue pinwheel gardens around town. Pinwheel gardens bring attention to community efforts to support families and public policies that prioritize prevention to make sure child abuse and neglect never occur.
“Pinwheels are used to help educate communities about the importance of supporting children and families,” Bourguignon said. “Shining in the sun, the pinwheel is reflective of the bright future all children deserve and our belief that getting it right early is less costly than trying to fix it later.”
Some of the pinwheel gardens can be found at Southwest Junior High in San Luis, Bushmaster Memorial Wall in Somerton and Yuma Police Department.
April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Christian Segura, the agency’s sexual assault response coordinator, has been busy providing training and outreach activities designed to help raise awareness and encourage the community to report these crimes right away rather than delaying the report. Signs at local businesses and on billboards have been put up in support of this effort.
The month culminates with Victims Rights Week (April 25-29), and Amberly’s Place is collaborating with local task forces, partner agencies and the Yuma County Attorney’s Office to promote victims rights through several events. (See the accompanying list of events.)
In addition, on Thursday, the Arizona Western College String Ensemble is putting on a benefit concert for Amberly’s Place at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2555 S. Engler Ave.
Amberly’s Place helps victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and elder abuse. In March, the center provided services to 267 primary and secondary victims.
“If you look at the data, you will notice that our numbers continue to rise over the same period last year, most especially in domestic violence and child sexual abuse cases,” Bourguignon said.
To talk to a crisis advocate, call the 24-hour helpline: 928-373-0849. For more information on spotting the signs of abuse, go to www.AmberlysPlace.com.