Amberly’s Place lost a critical and beloved member of the family on March 30. Goldie Love, a certified therapy dog, died at the age of 10. The golden retriever was almost 11 when she “passed over the rainbow bridge.”
Goldie joined the family advocacy center in 2013. She was certified and trained to work with victims. She brought comfort to countless victims, young and old, in Yuma County.
She would lay her head on the laps of victims who had experienced a loss. Children who were scared needed her the most.
“She comforted them and made them feel safe,” recalled Diane Umphress, executive director. “We had one child who had been severely abused and was very angry. This child would not let anyone come near them and was yelling and screaming from the moment they came in.”
Goldie was finally allowed to go in. Staff was afraid the child would hurt Goldie. But Goldie walked into the room with her tail wagging, went right up to the child and touched her mouth to the child’s hand, inviting the child to pet her. The child sat down, pet Goldie and talked to her. When the child left, the child said that the only good thing about the agency was the dog.
Goldie was a rescue dog. She didn’t have the best start in life, but she had the best ending. “This was a pound puppy who had been used as a breeder dog for someone. Her beginning life was not a happy one. However, once she came to Amberly’s she was loved,” Umphress said.
“Monday’s were her favorite days. She would run in the door and go to each office and greet staff. Then she would come back to her bed.”
Amberly’s Place knew that with the announcement of Umphress’ retirement, Goldie would also be retiring, but no one foresaw her passing. She started having problems walking, so Umphress took her to the vet, where they discovered cancerous masses in her lungs. She came to work each day for the next 10 days just to see staff.
On Goldie’s last day at the center, staff laid next to her and talked to her. “Everyone had a chance to spend time with her, and she loved every minute of it,” Umphress said. “She was sent off with love, laughter and tears. There will never be another Goldie.”
The center announced Goldie’s passing on social media. “To say she will be missed would be an understatement. We love you, Goldie, be at peace, be free of pain, until we meet again.”
Umphress thanked the Humane Society of Yuma for providing the “amazing animal” and the training and Fort Yuma Rotary Club for sponsoring Goldie from the beginning. She also thanked the second graders at Alice Byrne School for giving Goldie Love her name.
“They named her Goldie Love as her color was gold and love is what she would give,” Umphress said.
PINWHEELS FOR A CAUSE
Goldie dedicated her life to helping abuse victims and had a soft heart for kids. Amberly’s Place will continue her mission with Pinwheels for a Cause, a community event for kids, this Saturday.
The event celebrates children during April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Kids will get goodie bags and have a chance to take part in many activities and play on jumpers as well as enjoy music and food.
The event will also feature a “Show & Shine,” and kids will get to vote and help choose the winner of the car show. Families are invited to bring chairs, shade, sunscreen, and family and friends.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Desert Hills Par 3 Golf Course, 1301 W. 32nd St., in Yuma.
In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, pinwheel gardens are popping up all over the county. The pinwheels are meant to raise awareness of child abuse prevention.
“Every child deserves a childhood, and that is what the pinwheels are here to remind us, for all of our children,” Umphress said. “Not only will you see pinwheel gardens, you will also see new billboards across the county, reminding all of us that children need us to be their voice.”
The agency saw a dramatic drop in abuse reports when schools closed during the pandemic. Schools went back to in-person teaching last month and the agency’s statistics reflect it. Reports of abuse went from 127 in February to 266 in March. Reports of child sexual abuse went from 17 victims in February to 29 in March.
“Teachers are trained to look for signs and symptoms of abuse so when they see them they are mandated by law to report it,” Umphress said. “As a community, we need to all be aware of the signs of abuse and report it.”
The agency also saw an increase in domestic violence reports, which went from 55 in February to 82 in March, with 69 secondary victims, who are most likely children. Only eight sexual assaults were reported in March, a low number compared to past years.
“How many went unreported are most likely much higher than the number reported,” Umphress noted.
On March 25, the agency marked the 25th anniversary of the death of Amberly Mendoza, who was murdered in her own home in her own bed. The center was named after her.
“Amberly Mendoza’s story has opened our hearts to help victims of abuse,” Umphress said.
Her murder was never solved, but the agency points out that investigations have changed significantly since Amberly’s death and DNA is now a large part of solving crimes.
That’s why Umphress urges victims and their families to report abuse immediately so DNA can be gathered and submitted to the crime lab.
She also notes the importance of reporting suspected abuse. “Reporting a crime against a person is one of the hardest things people will have to deal with. Reporting it sooner allows the advocates to immediately address the fear and concerns the victim and family have. All the unanswered questions get addressed. Without a report, nothing happens, and a victim can’t start to heal or progress, they become trapped in the abuse,” Umphress said.
To talk to a crisis advocate, call the hotline: 928-373-0849. For more information on spotting the signs of abuse, go to www.AmberlysPlace.com. To schedule training for groups and organizations, call 928-373-9691 and ask for Maria.