The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider adoption of a reintroduced ordinance that now includes more space to allow pedestrians to walk around businesses who have extended their premises to outdoor areas.
The council had previously introduced an ordinance for a customizable form lease agreement for the extension of premises in the Main Street Mall Maintenance and Parking District. It was first up for adoption at the Dec. 15 meeting.
However, Mayor Doug Nicholls suggested amending the proposed ordinance by requiring pedestrian passages of at least 5 feet. The rest of the council agreed, and the reintroduced ordinance is up for adoption at the council meeting this week.
Yuma first gave businesses the ability to extend their premises onto sidewalks and parking lots during the first year of the pandemic. After businesses expressed an interest in keeping the practice going, the council agreed to make the policy permanent. Consequently, city staff came up with a lease agreement that transfers responsibility for maintaining these areas to the businesses.
Another proposed ordinance up for adoption is a request from Smoketree Desert Land to rezone nearly 30 acres at the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street from the Agriculture District to the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development District.
The rezoning would open the way for the construction of 134 townhomes as the third phase of the Desert Sky development.
The council will also consider two resolutions, the first an agreement with Crane Elementary School District No. 13 to provide security to its school facilities through Intralogic Solution’s Innovative Active Law Enforcement Response Technology. The system creates a direct link between Yuma Police Department Dispatch and the Crane facilities.
The second resolution is an agreement with the Imperial County Fire Department for mutual aid and assistance for fire, medical, hazardous material, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE), mass casualty emergencies, technical rescue, and operations support.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• Ratification of a purchase order for the 1st Avenue Waterline Replacement from Court Street to 1st Street to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma for an increase of $43,397, with a total cost of $217,315.
• Rejection of bids received for a new household hazardous waste shade due to the bids exceeding the allocated amount for the project.
• The final plat of the Desert Sky Unit No. 2 Subdivision, located at the southwest corner of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street.
• The final plat for the Yuma Development One Parcel C Subdivision, located near the southwest corner of East 32nd Street and South Avenue 8E.
In addition, the council will choose a deputy mayor and make appointments to boards and commissions for the new calendar year.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.