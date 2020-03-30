SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The border closure has left a church here with additional food to give to residents on this side of the border whose finances have been hurt by the coronavirus crisis.
Many of the families that benefit from Gethsemani Baptist Church’s food ministry program come from San Luis Rio Colorado, but now that cross-border travel is being restricted because of the pandemic, the program has extra food to give out on this side of border, said Manuel Castro, the church pastor.
“The most affected are those of low economic levels and those who have nothing, and our ministry is for those people,” he said. “It’s hard because now with the restrictions on the border, that help is not going to them, and it’s just in these last few days when I have received (more donations) for those people.”
Castro estimated that about 30% of the food the ministry distributes typically goes to families across the border. Since those families cannot get it for the time being, he’s hoping families in the Yuma area who can use it will come to get it before it goes to waste.
“It breaks my heart that if people don’t come, much of the product has to be thrown out,” he said.
“Anyone who can leave their homes are invited to come” get food, he said. “There is also need on this side of the border.”
In the past week, he said, the Gethsemani ministry has received four truckloads from donors in Phoenix, Tucson and Los Angeles, in addition to vegetables provided by Yuma growers.
Besides vegetables, the food includes milk products, bread, tortillas, bottled water and other drinks and canned or packaged food.
Castro said he hopes the items can benefit families that otherwise have trouble getting food amid the pandemic that is contributing to a rush on area grocery stores.
The ministry is distributing the food Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church, 1010 E. B St.