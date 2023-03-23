ammonia training

Participants of a four-day First Responder course being taught by the Ammonia Safety Training institute (ASTI) in Yuma tour a Western PreCooling Facility on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

A four-day First Responder course being taught by the Ammonia Safety Training institute (ASTI) is currently underway in Yuma, with participants from all over the United States and Canada in attendance.

The training course, which kicked off on Tuesday and concludes on Friday, is being held in partnership with the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management, Yuma County CERT, the City of Yuma, the Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Days (YAASD) and industry partners.

