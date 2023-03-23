A four-day First Responder course being taught by the Ammonia Safety Training institute (ASTI) is currently underway in Yuma, with participants from all over the United States and Canada in attendance.
The training course, which kicked off on Tuesday and concludes on Friday, is being held in partnership with the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management, Yuma County CERT, the City of Yuma, the Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Days (YAASD) and industry partners.
“This has never been held in Yuma before,” said Emergency Management Director Tony Badilla, of the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management. “There is a definite need for this, not just for first responders, but those who work in the industry.”
According to Don Tragethon, chief of engineering for Western Precooling and a member of the YAASD, ammonia is the most environmentally efficient refrigerant available to produce growers and an estimated 1 million pounds of it is used in Yuma County during the winter growing season, which lasts from Halloween through Easter.
“What that means is ammonia requires the least amount of energy to cool produce while it waits to be shipped in trucks to the market,” Tragethon said. “Ammonia is also considered a natural refrigerant, which means it does impact global warming and is preferred by the Environmental Protection Agency.”
Ammonia is also used as a fertilizer because it is also very effective in delivering nitrates to the soil.
Unfortunately, ammonia is also very dangerous. Inhaling high concentrations of the gas can be fatal, burn the lungs and windpipe, or cause swelling that fills the lungs with fluid.
Tragethon said the goal of the training program is to teach participants methods of preventing, preparing for, responding to and recovering from incidents involving ammonia and other chemicals.
“We are presenting information about the hazards and risks associated with ammonia,” Tragethon said. “When it is kept in a system, it is a practical coolant. When it gets out of the system, is why we have these classes.”
Ammonia is also flammable and represents a fairly substantial fire hazard when stored in large quantities. Canisters of ammonia that are heated enough can explode due to being stored under immense pressure.
Held at the Yuma County Public Works building, most of the information being taught is in a classroom setting supported by state-of-the-art textbooks and media presentations.
In addition to a field trip to the Western PreCooling Facility, there will also be a practical hands-on exercise with ammonia on Thursday at the Yuma County Gravel pit located in the Gila Valley.