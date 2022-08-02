Electric – that’s how Yolanda T. Lopez, a fourth-grade general education teacher at Alice Byrne Elementary, described the energy on District One’s first day back in school.

“We do a lot of the introductions and kind of going over expectations and everything, but it’s also the first time being back in school after seeing their friends for two months, you know? New teachers, new students for the teacher, so kind of a little bit nervous and anxious and excited to start and that just kind of amplifies those electric feelings,” she said.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you