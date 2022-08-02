Electric – that’s how Yolanda T. Lopez, a fourth-grade general education teacher at Alice Byrne Elementary, described the energy on District One’s first day back in school.
“We do a lot of the introductions and kind of going over expectations and everything, but it’s also the first time being back in school after seeing their friends for two months, you know? New teachers, new students for the teacher, so kind of a little bit nervous and anxious and excited to start and that just kind of amplifies those electric feelings,” she said.
With all that excitement, Lopez reported that the first day had moved very quickly but after having gone through back-to-school training the previous week, she’s confident that everybody’s “geared up to get the kids rocking and rolling!”
She noted that there’s more to look forward to again now that COVID restrictions have eased up some more.
“I think it’ll be good,” Lopez explained. “Things have been opening up more within the district, and so we were able to have open house. We’ve been able to do more activities where parents can be involved, where the kids can feel like it’s more traditional school like pre-COVID, where we have activities we get to do for back to school like we haven’t been able to do in the past. And I think just having that tangibleness in the classroom again is really exciting for the kids.”
For Lopez, 2022-2023 is already proving to be really interesting since fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms are operating a little differently.
“Most elementary schools in Yuma One now have an immediate compartmentalized program,” she said. “Most fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms are now one subject and they rotate kind of like middle school … This was my first time having kids rotate in and out of my classroom, so that was interesting. A lot of kids were super excited to do it. And some kids were like, ‘I’m gonna be late to my class!’ and I’m like, ‘You can’t be late because we’re all leaving at the same time!’ It’s pretty funny to see the different reactions to it.”
What Lopez finds unique about the change, however, is that she’ll have dedicated time for science and social studies each day – subjects which she didn’t have as much time to cover in previous years.
“I attended some science symposiums for teachers over the summer just to see the best ways to implement science and get students more accustomed to 21st century standards and prepared for higher education and it’s been really fun,” she said. “I’m excited because we typically don’t have a dedicated time for science in the classroom … I’m really looking forward to having hands-on projects, especially now that the district also opened up COVID regulations
“… Now we can do some more of those collaboration activities and hands-on projects like volcanoes, or we build rockets and now we have the opportunity to because we’re not as focused on making sure we’re socially distant. We even light rockets off YPG and they’ve been closed because of COVID. I think this is the first year they’re finally opening up their ranges so we can shoot off our rockets that tie into a huge electricity unit.”
At Mary A. Otondo Elementary School, Assistant Principal Tiffany Sadowski similarly shared an appreciation for more normality.
“We look forward to the school year feeling more normal with our traditional clubs, field trips and family events,” she said. “As Assistant Principal, I am excited to work in circles of small groups of students across the classrooms and grade levels to build relationships in our school community.”
She expects the school year to go wonderfully as she’s observed that students have transitioned into the year well and staff members were busy guiding students through their first week back, helping them to remember the routines and procedures they need to follow.
“Our first day back has been a busy day as we welcomed more students into Mary A. Otondo Elementary School this year than we have in the past two years!” she noted. “We are thrilled to have the students back on campus, it was great to see the families and students after our summer break. Students are excited to see their peers and teachers; there were many smiles and hugs today!”
And the special moments were precisely in the little things:
“Our students loved walking through the lunch line and visiting the fresh fruit and vegetable station to make their choices! Additionally, we loved to see the students assisting their peers as they adjusted back into the school routine.”
Dr. David W. Cullison, who teaches construction and automotive classes over at Fourth Avenue Junior High, has also observed a lot of positivity on the first day among District One’s middle schoolers.
“It’s very exciting to be back in session with all of our amazing Falcons!” he said. “We are looking forward to another learning adventure with some new projects on the horizon and some dynamic new curriculum! The students all seem genuinely eager to be back at Fourth Avenue and see all of their friends and teachers.”
More importantly, Cullison witnessed a lot of kindness on campus too.
“Some of the new sixth grade students seemed a bit apprehensive or overwhelmed as this was their first day in junior high. I witnessed some of our “veteran falcons” (seventh and eighth graders) take these students under their wings and help them to adjust and find their classes. They did this on their own without being asked to do so which highlights the culture we believe at FAJH: taking care of each other. It was inspiring to see them do this on their own.”
Cullison also anticipates a good year of collaboration at Fourth Avenue Junior High – especially in his classroom. While the previous year included special projects involving the community, there’s more to come this year.
“We have several very exciting projects planned with our construction and automotive classes that I believe are going to provide our students with an experience they have never known before,” he explained. “Each of these projects will include professionals from our community that will be joining us to provide our students some real-world learning and will potentially have a significant impact on our community.”
Cullison sees fantastic potential in his classes this year, and speaking of them and perhaps even the district as a whole, he concluded, “I truly believe we are going to shoot for the moon this year.”